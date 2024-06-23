NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one MVP, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, plus four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. Edmonton) is the favorite on the Moneyline despite squandering a 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. Edmonton has outscored Florida by an 18-5 margin over the last three contests. The over/under for Monday's matchup is set for 5.5 goals. It will be the 18th Game 7 in NHL history to determine the winner of the Stanley Cup. Home teams have posted a mark of 12-5 in previous Game 7s to decide the championship, but the road squad has won the past three.

MVP

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($15,500): McDavid was held off the scoresheet in Game 6 after piling up three goals and eight assists over a four-game point streak. He has emerged as the favorite to capture the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after amassing 42 points, including 34 helpers, through 24 contests this postseason. He is likely to have his fingerprints all over Game 7.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. EDM ($14,000): Barkov is another solid option for the MVP slot. He has produced two goals and three assists in six outings versus the Oilers, giving him eight tallies and 22 points in 23 appearances during the 2024 playoffs.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Zach Hyman, EDM at FLA ($14,500): Hyman is a fringe MVP candidate and a high-priced utility player for Monday's slate. He leads the postseason with 16 goals and is riding a three-game point spree (two goals, two assists) going into Game 7.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at FLA ($13,500): Bouchard has filled the stat sheet with five assists, 15 shots, 13 hits and nine blocks in six contests against the Panthers. He sits second in scoring this postseason with 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) across 24 games.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. EDM ($10,500): Bennett has one goal and four points in six playoff outings versus Edmonton. He has earned an assist in each of Florida's previous three home games during the Stanley Cup Finals.

Adam Henrique, EDM at FLA ($8,500): Henrique should be a solid value play after generating two game-winning goals and one assist over his last four outings. He also has four shots on target during that stretch.

Vladimir Tarasenko, FLA vs. EDM ($8,500): Tarasenko has two goals, one assist and 17 shots on net in six games against Edmonton. He moved up to the top power-play unit during Sunday's practice, which provides him with some additional bang for the buck upside for Monday night's action.

Warren Foegele, EDM at FLA ($8,000): Foegele has heated up, accounting for two goals and three helpers during a four-game point streak. He has seven shots over that span and is coming off a two-point effort (one goal, one assist) in Game 6.

