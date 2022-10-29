FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's the Halloween weekend. Hopefully your candy is bought. Maybe you will snack on a few boxes of Milk Duds or a couple bite-sized Snickers bars while enjoying NHL hockey Saturday. There are nine games on the docket in the evening. Here are some DFS recommendations to help you hopefully win some cash and pay for that candy. All treats, no tricks.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a couple games where I can see a lot of goals scored: Flames-Oilers and Sabres-Blackhawks. There are four teams on a back-to-back with the Islanders hosting the Avalanche and the Hurricanes and Penguins both on the road.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. MON ($8,900): Since a stellar rookie campaign, Binnington's numbers have gotten steadily worse. This year, he's been outstanding with a 1.74 GAA and .936 save percentage. Maybe Binnington can't sustain that, but I expect a solid game against the Canadiens as they rank 29th in average goals since the start of last year.

Antti Raanta, CAR at PHI ($8,600): I'm taking a shot on Raanta even though the Hurricanes are on the second leg of a back-to-back. He's posted a .922 save percentage through two starts this year while producing a 2.45/.912 line last season. And since the start of 2021-22, Carolina has allowed the fewest shots on net along with the best penalty kill. The Flyers look better, but they sit 30th in goals since the beginning of last year.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at LOS ($8,200): Samsonov wasn't expected to be the primary goalie for the Leafs, but he's stepped into the role and has registered a 2.01 GAA and .932 save percentage. Since the start of last season, the Kings are 20th in goals per game and that could keep Samsonov's strong run going.

VALUE PLAYS

Evander Kane, EDM at CGY ($8,100): Kane isn't normally a playmaker, but he's notched six assists through eight games. He's also potted two goals on a whopping 33 shots on net, so that 6.1 shooting percentage is bound to improve. Jacob Markstrom was excellent last year, but currently lists a .907 save percentage and managed a .904 two seasons ago.

Frederick Gaudreau, MIN at DET ($4,600): Gaudreau is centering Minnesota's top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. He got off to a slow start, but has three points in his last two games. The Red Wings have revamped the roster, but are still struggling to prevent goals with a 3.74 GAA while allowing 33.7 shots on net per outing since the beginning of last season.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF vs. CHI ($4,600): Mittlestadt hasn't quite panned out yet, but maybe this is the year. Hey, he's still only 23. The second-line center has recorded five points through seven games, including three with the extra man. Since the start of last season, the Blackhawks have maintained the 25th-ranked penalty kill, and Alex Stalock has posted a 3.00 GAA and .913 save percentage so far.

LINE STACKS

Blackhawks at Sabres

Max Domi (C - $5,100), Patrick Kane (W - $7,100), Andreas Athanasiou ($4,200)

These are two teams in the bottom-10 in GAA and shots allowed. Expect some goals, especially from Chicago's top line, which could be a rare bright spot this year. Eric Comrie enters with a .909 save percentage, but also a 3.41 GAA. That's partially on him, but also on a defense that has been porous having faced at least 34 shots in four of five starts this season.

Domi is riding a four-game point streak, and just recorded a three-point effort. He's racked up four points with the extra man while the Sabres rank 23rd on the penalty kill since the start of last year. Kane is Kane, and remains an elite forward with three straight multi-point outings while directing 23 shots on net. Athanasiou, like Domi, is new to the Blackhawks. He's been decent with three points in his last four games while averaging 1:44 on the power play.

Red Wings vs. Wild

Dylan Larkin (C - $7,800), David Perron (W - $6,700), Dominik Kubalik (W - $5,800)

People questioned the Golden Knights moving on from Marc-Andre Fleury. He compiled a 2.91 GAA and .908 save percentage last year. Fleury has started six of seven games for the Wild this campaign and has produced a 3.88/.879 line. At 37, perhaps Fleury has passed his expiration date as a viable NHL starter. If so, being on the road against the Red Wings may not go well.

Larkin rebounded in a major way last season with 31 goals and 38 assists. This year, he's at four goals and four helpers through seven games and has averaged 4:15 with the extra man. Perron has taken well to his new team with four goals. In each of his last three seasons with the Blues, he posted over 20 power-play points and the Wild's penalty kill has been subpar. Kubalik has been even better since joining the Wings, especially since getting moved up to the top line averaging 17:02 in ice time and notching nine points and 18 shots on goal from his last five appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. EDM ($6,000): Andersson is yielding nothing to new Flame MacKenzie Weegar. He's averaging career highs in ice time (23:54) and power-play duty (3:44). That's helped Andersson tally seven points, including four with the extra man. Meanwhile, in his first season as an Oiler, Jack Campbell has struggled to a 3.88 GAA and .888 save percentage.

Torey Krug, STL vs. MON ($5,700): Both of Krug's points have come on the power play. Last season, he racked up 19 PPPs. We've gotten used to Krug doing damage with the man-advantage, and since the start of last year the Habs have registered the 26th-ranked penalty kill.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. PIT ($4,300): Dunn is the clear top guy on the blueline for the Kraken. He's averaged 22:35 in ice time, including 3:15 on the power play, and is on a three-game point streak. The Penguins are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. And even though Casey DeSmith is a better backup than most, this is still a disadvantageous situation for the goalie and his team.

