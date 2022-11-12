FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We're spoiled for choice on Saturday night from a DFS NHL perspective with 11 games on the slate. Which matchups are the meatiest? Where do the best opportunities lie? I've delved into the games, and here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The top-three teams in goals-per-game are in action, with the Sabres and Bruins playing against each other. As for the back-to-back situation, we're light on that Saturday as only two teams are in such a scenario with the Penguins on the road and the Leafs at home.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CLM ($8,400): Sorokin suffered one bad start all year, and that was on the road against Tampa Bay. This matchup is easier as the Jackets average 2.69 goals per game. Sorokin's 2.09 GAA and .936 save percentage are impressive as is, and his numbers could be more pristine after tonight.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NAS ($7,900): Shesterkin has begun the campaign with a .909 save percentage, but he still lists a 2.53 GAA and is the reigning Vezina winner. Let's not sweat 11 appearances, though I will now contract that sample size even further to point out his 2.40/.914 line from his last seven. Speaking of slow starts, the Predators have averaged 2.64 goals and that ranks bottom-five in the NHL.

John Gibson, ANA vs. CHI ($7,200): Gibson has been bad, though he's truly been terrible on the road. His .910 save percentage at home is decent, but his 3.60 GAA isn't great. The Blackhawks have managed 2.69 goals and 26.0 shots per game. Gibson represents a gamble, but one I wanted to highlight.

VALUE PLAYS

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. PIT ($9,200): Suzuki's 27.3 shooting percentage will regress, but nine goals and eight assists so far is stellar. He also recorded 61 points last year in his first season as the Habs' primary center. Pittsburgh's on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Tristan Jarry enters with a .903 save percentage.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. CHI ($5,600): Vatrano is putting plenty of pucks on net with 45. He's also registered four goals, with an 8.9 shooting percentage that should improve. The Blackhawks have given up 34.4 shots on net per game, and Petr Mrazek has posted an .889 save percentage the last two seasons.

Conor Garland, VAN at TOR ($4,500): Garland joined the Canucks last year and put up 19 goals and 33 assists. And he's at seven points through his most recent nine outings this season. The Leafs are playing for second straight night with huge questions in net. Due to injuries, Keith Petruzzelli - who's their fifth choice in goal - could be starting. If he isn't, it will be because Erik Kallgren pulling double duty.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets

Brock Nelson (C - $6,800), Zach Parise (W - $4,700), Kyle Palmieri (W - $4,200)

The Jackets enter with a 4.38 GAA while allowing 35.4 shots on net per matchup, the former of which ranks 31st in the NHL. Sure, Joonas Korpisalo has returned and made the last two starts, but that resulted in a 3.50 GAA and .911 save percentage - along with a career .902. Whoever's between pipes for Columbus for the Jackets, I'm happy to stack an Islanders line.

Nelson potted 37 goals last year and currently has six. He only managed 22 assists all of last season, though he already has nine. Parise has some life left in those 38-year-old legs averaging 16:43 in ice time with four goals, three assists, and 37 shots. Palmieri started the campaign slow, but has produced five goals and two assists across nine outings while averaging 2:42 on the power play.

Golden Knights vs. Blues

William Karlsson (C - $5,200), Reilly Smith (W - $6,800), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,400)

Binnington has had such a strange career. He's literally gotten worse every season, and is on pace to extend that trend. He's posted a 3.33 GAA and .888 save percentage while backup Thomas Greiss is 36 with a career .912 save percentage, so he's not the solution. Things are tough in St. Louis, and things will most likely continue that way in Vegas tonight.

Karlsson has racked up eight points in his last eight games and has recorded four goals on a modest 13.3-percent shooting. Smith has picked up five tallies in his last four. And even with that hot streak, his 14.6 shooting percentage is entirely sustainable. Marchessault has six goals on 47 shots while averaging 2:45 on the power play, and 20 points with the extra man last season.

DEFENSE

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at BUF ($5,800): McAvoy recently returned to the lineup and logged over 19 minutes while notching a goal. He went from steady to stellar last season with 10 goals and 46 assists. Buffalo's offense is crushing it, but they're poor on D with a 3.50 GAA.

Ryan Graves, NJD vs. ARI ($4,600): Graves doesn't skate on the power play – that's Dougie Hamilton's domain – but it hasn't kept him from reeling off three goals and three assists from his last eight games. The Coyotes maintain a 3.54 GAA while allowing 35.7 shots on net, so Graves should be able to stay productive.

Arber Xhekaj, MON vs. PIT ($3,800): The Canadiens have revamped their defense, and that includes giving the rookie Xhekaj his first taste of the NHL. The 21-year-old has recorded two goals, two assists, and 25 shots on net so far. Montreal is trusting Xhekaj more with over 19 in two of his last four games and 2:06 on the power play the last time out. The Penguins have been unexpectedly poor defensively, they're on the road to finish a back-to-back, and Jarry comes in with a .903 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.