FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's the last big-time Saturday of the college football season, but don't forget about the NHL with 12 games starting at 7 p.m. EST. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, and both the Rangers and Sens will be at home. Seven of the bottom-10 in GAA are in action, though not the lowest two in Columbus and Anaheim.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. STL ($8,300): Jarry has been red hot of late with a 1.56 GAA and .953 save percentage in his last five starts. The Blues have gotten better offensively, but still have only averaged 2.87 goals this year.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. WAS ($8,200): Markstrom has struggled, but the Flames have only allowed 28.3 shots on net per outing. He's posted a .911 save percentage, which isn't great, but is decidedly better than the start of the season. Washington is banged up and has averaged 2.76 goals per game. If Markstrom isn't busy, he likely won't allow too many past him.

Logan Thompson, VGK at DET ($7,900): Thompson enters with a .920 save percentage and a .917 over his career. The Red Wings have been middling offensively at 3.23 goals per game, but middling doesn't concern me with Thompson since the Golden Knights can provide enough offensive support with a 3.40 average.

VALUE PLAYS

Nico Hischier, NJD at PHI ($9,000): Hischier has been producing all year for the Devils with at least one point in 14 of his last 16 games. Carter Hart has collapsed after a strong start to the campaign with a 3.60 GAA and .876 save percentage from his last nine outings.

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. CHI ($7,200): Even on the second night of a back-to-back, I like Kreider in this matchup as he's up to 11 goals after 52 last season and is also on a four-game point streak. The Blackhawks have struggled to a 3.68 GAA and have given up 35.0 shots on net per outing. Kreider should still be able to take advantage of Petr Mrazek and the Chicago defense Saturday, even on consecutive nights.

Jeff Carter, PIT vs. STL ($5,200): Carter is Pittsburgh's third-line center, but he's also on the second power-play unit. The Blues maintain the 30th-ranked penalty kill, so even getting 1:34 with the extra man would be encouraging. Carter has also notched six points in 12 games since returning from injury.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Canucks vs. Coyotes

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,600), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,900), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $5,200)

Based on the basement-low expectations for the Coyotes, they've been surprisingly, well, not terrible with a 3.48 GAA, though they've also allowed an average of 35.0 shots on net. Arizona has relied on Karel Vejmelka to produce a .913 save percentage after an .898 last year. If the Coyotes dip defensively, would anybody be surprised? Maybe the Canucks can help make that happen.

Pettersson has racked up 11 goals and 16 assists in 24 games. He's also put 79 shots on net, which is encouraging with how porous the Coyotes have been defensively. Kuzmenko's jump from the KHL to the NHL has been seamless with 11 goals and 10 assists with 10 points in his last seven. In his first season as a Canuck, Mikheyev's ice time has increased to 17:04, and that's translated to six goals and seven assists.

Sharks at Senators

Logan Couture (C - $6,900), Alexander Barabanov (W - $5,000), Matt Nieto (W - $3,700)

The Sharks' second line has, dare I say it, actually started to contribute. That's encouraging! It's also good for DFS players, especially in a scenario like this. The Senators are on the second leg of a back-to-back, as noted. Anton Forsberg is expected to be in net, and he comes in with a 3.43 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Couture does get the added benefit of skating on the top power play, and eight of his 23 points have come with the extra man. He's also registered at least one point in eight of nine games. Barabanov just had a five-game point streak snapped that saw him score two of his three goals on the campaign. Nieto has a goal in each of his last two, while five of his six tallies have come in his last nine appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, CHI at NYR ($6,800): Jones only has one point in four games since coming back from injury, but he's been active averaging 24:48 in ice time, including 2:51 with the extra man along with nine shots on goal and five blocked shots. The Blueshirts are on a back-to-back. And while they may be fine offensively, Jaroslav Halak will likely be in net with a .902 save percentage the last three seasons.

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI at VAN ($6,600): Perhaps being paired with the returning Jakob Chychrun has given Gostisbehere a boost. After a cold spell, he's racked up four points in his last four games. He's also averaged 3:46 on the power play, and the Canucks have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Jeff Petry, PIT vs. STL ($5,500): Unfortunate circumstances have pushed Petry into a larger role, but so far he's taken to it averaging 26:11 with 3:32 on the power play and an assist in both outings. The Blues, for their part, have posted a 3.65 GAA and have allowed 33.0 shots on net.

