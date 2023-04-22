FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's Saturday, so we get our hockey a little more spread out. Not that I mind having games to flip between! There are four Game 3s, which mean new venues. The first game starts at 4 p.m. EDT. On to the DFS recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

There are no back-to-backs here, obviously, but there are interesting questions. The Rangers throttled the Devils on the road, and now get to be at home Sunday. Will we see more of the same? Toronto and Tampa exchanged blowout wins, so what happens now? What will the atmosphere be like for Seattle's first home playoff game? Also, the Jets and the Golden Knights are playing!

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. VGK ($7,600): Hellebuyck enjoyed a strong start on a light night of work in Game 1, and then the next outing got away from him. During the regular season, he posted a 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage. And at home, those numbers are 2.22 and .926. The Golden Knights finished 14th in goals per game, but that ranks seventh out of Saturday's eight teams.

Laurent Brossoit, VGK at WPG ($7,500): The one club that finished lower in offense? That would be the Jets as they averaged an even 3.00 goals, which put them 21st overall. Brossoit will be returning to his former home arena. And while he's been a career backup for a reason, he does have a 2.34 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last 10 outings.

VALUE PLAYS

William Nylander, TOR at TAM ($7,900): Nylander is riding a four-game goal streak, which is encouraging after he ended March and began April on a cold run. I know Andrei Vasilevskiy's reputation, and it's well earned. Having said that, he's posted a 5.06 GAA and .845 save percentage across his last five starts.

Filip Chytil, NYR vs. NJD ($4,000): I'm a bigger fan of the Rangers' third-line youngsters than most, and Chytil has proven to be the gem of that trio thus far with 22 goals and 23 assists this season while adding three more points in this series. While the Devils were solid defensively during the regular season, they've struggled to start the postseason. It's a reminder that Vitek Vanecek may have managed a 2.45 GAA, but also listed a .911 save percentage.

STACK TO CONSIDER

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Anthony Cirelli (C - $4,100), Brandon Hagel (W - $4,700), Alex Killorn (W - $4,300)

Both teams have had a game in this series where they potted seven goals, which probably wasn't expected. Now things head to Tampa. Ilya Samsonov was excellent at home this year, but on the road slightly struggled with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage. The Lightning stack their top line, but the second line isn't too shabby either. And to save a little salary, I'm including the latter trio.

Cirelli recorded two points in Game 1 and managed 29 points during the regular season, but in only 58 games. And his 9.9 shooting percentage was below his career 13.0, so maybe he'll experience some puck luck in the playoffs. Hagel notched 30 goals, even though his shooting percentage dropped from 20.0 last year to 16.9. And over his last 16 outings, he's racked up 12 points and 42 shots. Killorn also enjoyed a career year with 27 goals and 37 assists and has 11 points in his last 11 appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. NJD ($6,300): I could get cute and go with Ryan Lindgren, who's registered a point in both games this series, but instead I'll just shell out the salary on Fox as he's an elite talent you can rely on. He's produced six points so far and that obviously isn't a sustainable rate, but don't forget he recorded 72 during the regular season.

Bowen Byram, COL at SEA ($4,800): Playing alongside Cale Makar, Byram has been absolutely on fire this series. It's not just the two assists since he's also directed 13 shots on net - including eight in Game 2. The Kraken are usually adept at suppressing shots and get to be at home, but they also start a goalie in Philipp Grubauer who struggled to an .895 save percentage this season.

