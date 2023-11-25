FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

If you spent big on Black Friday, maybe you want to try and recoup some of that cash you splashed. A DFS win would certainly help. There are six NHL games on the slate for Saturday, with the first starting at 7 p.m. EST. Hopefully these recommendations help you win enough to pay off that home entertainment system you bought.

SLATE PREVIEW

Friday featured 15 NHL games. That means a lot of teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, though all 10 will be facing each other along with the only two sides that were off in the Golden Knights and Coyotes.

GOALIES

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. BUF ($7,800): Vanecek has endured a subpar season, but at least the Devils get to be at home for both legs of their consecutive appearances and they played at 3 p.m. EST Friday to allow for more rest. The Sabres' offense has also been surprisingly lackluster in terms of performance as they sit bottom-10 in goals while star Tage Thompson remains out.

Casey DeSmith, VAN at SAN ($7,300): This is the kind of matchup backup goalies were made for. It's the second leg of a back-to-back, and the opponent is far from imposing. DeSmith has posted a .912 save percentage, but this is about the Sharks and their last-place standing when it comes to goals and shots per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake Guentzel, PIT vs. TOR ($8,100): Guentzel has racked up 22 points, but with only six goals on 61 shots and three points with the extra man. There's still room for improvement. The Penguins are slated to catch Joseph Woll in net for the Leafs. He was great to start the year, but lists a 3.91 GAA and .873 save percentage across his last six starts.

Ross Colton, COL vs. CGY ($4,900): Colton has been hot with six points over his last six games. While he had 32 last year, he's not likely to stay so productive. This matchup could help as Dan Vladar should get the call for the Flames, and he enters with a 3.70 GAA and .868 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canucks at Sharks

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,100), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $5,700), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $5,100)

Pettersson's wings have dipped in production, but you know what could help? Facing the Sharks. In addition to having the NHL's worst offense, they're also at the bottom in defense. San Jose has the highest GAA, so the Canucks should find some goals. The first line should play a key part in that.

Pettersson is building upon his 102 points from last season as he's already at 28, with 13 of those on the power play and the Sharks unsurprisingly maintaining a bottom-five penalty kill. Mikheyev started well, a big reason why he's at seven goals and four assists. He's been decent when healthy during his career, including scoring 21 goals in 53 games two years ago with the Leafs. Kuzmenko has only potted three goals, yet went off for 39 last seasons. He's also contributed 11 assists, so he's still productive.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. PHI ($7,300): So many Islanders have started off slowly, but not Dobson. with 16 points and 46 shots. Carter Hart started Friday for Philly, which means Samuel Ersson and his career .887 save percentage will be in goal Saturday.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at COL ($5,300): Double the Noah! Hanifin has notched a point in four of his last five games to go with 13 shots. Ivan Prosvetov has a career .876 save percentage to give the Avs a low-quality backup netminder worth targeting.

