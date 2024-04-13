FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Are you ready for the NHL playoffs? I'm hyped for them, but don't forget about the rest of the regular season. There are still intriguing things left to be settled, and every day brings DFS opportunity. There are eight NHL games Saturday starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. Onto my lineup recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

With the regular season winding down, there are some busier days on the docket. So much so that four teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. The Predators and Oilers will be at home while the Wild and Ducks are on the road.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at PIT ($8,900): It's Ullmark's turn in the rotation. He's posted a 2.55 GAA and .916 save percentage thanks to looking more like the goalie who won the Vezina last season. He's also registered a 1.62/.945 line in his last eight starts. The Penguins have some big names, though they've also averaged a 19th-ranked 2.97 goals.

Joonas Korpisalo, OTT vs. MON ($7,000): Over his last nine outings, Korpisalo has produced a 2.61 GAA and .908 save percentage. That's not great, but it's an uptick for him and makes him viable for this matchup. The Habs have only managed 2.78 goals and 27.7 shots per game. Ottawa is above-average in terms of preventing shots on target, so Korpisalo may not be too busy.

VALUE PLAYS

Gustav Nyquist, NAS vs. CLM ($6,900): Nyquist found opportunity in joining the Predators. The team put him on the first line with Filip Forsberg and also on the top power play. Nyquist has so far responded with a career-high 72 points. While Nashville is on the second leg of a back-to-back and Columbus isn't, the visitors also sit 31st in GAA and shots allowed.

William Eklund, SAN vs. MIN ($4,900): There have been few bright spots for the NHL's worst team, and Eklund does have a remarkable minus-40 rating that makes the eyes water. But all in all, the rookie has shown some promise with six goals and seven assists from his last 11 outings, including five points with the extra man. As noted, the Wild will be on the road for the second straight night and list the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Senators vs. Canadiens

Shane Pinto (C - $6,400), Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,500), Drake Batherson (W - $6,000)

The Canadiens have allowed 33.2 shots per game, third most in the NHL. They also have a penalty kill floating around the bottom-10, though they're not as bad there as you might expect. Then again, Cayden Primeau is in line to start Saturday, and he comes in with a career .893 save percentage.

Pinto was hot out of the gate after his suspension. And though he's slowed down, he's still accumulated 26 points from 38 games. That's with a 7.8 shooting percentage that's unusually low, even if the time for his puck luck to turn around is limited. With Tim Stutzle out, Pinto has averaged 20:05 over his last five outings. Tkachuk is the player you want against a team that allows this many shots as he's directed over 340 pucks on target for the second straight season to go with 35 goals and a couple more chances to add to those totals. Batherson has already set new highs in goals with 28 and points with 63. He's gotten there thanks to four multipoint efforts in his last 10.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. ANA ($5,700): Doughty has tallied 49 points, including 20 while up a man. He's also averaged 3:13 on the power play, so he should see plenty of time on that front against the Ducks. In addition to being on the second leg of a back-to-back, Anaheim ranks in the bottom-five for GAA, shots on net allowed, and penalty-kill percentage.

Brock Faber, MIN at SAN ($5,400): Last time ESPN did its awards straw poll, Faber - and not Connor Bedard - was actually atop the Calder race. He's averaged 25:03 in ice time, and is back on the lead man-advantage while notching 44 points overall. The Wild may be skating for a second consecutive day away from home, but this is the Sharks with their 3.87 GAA and 35.0 shots against. This is too good of a matchup to pass up.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.