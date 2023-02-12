FanDuel NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only four games in the NHL on Sunday, with all games in the afternoon to avoid going up against the Super Bowl. The Oilers are in Montreal after both teams played Saturday. Tired Washington and Philly sides host San Jose and Seattle. And Anaheim will be in Vegas for the final game of the afternoon. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM at MON ($8,100): Skinner started the season as the backup, but has worked his way up closer to Jack Campbell going 13-10-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. He lost in a shootout Thursday and will try to get back in the win column against the Canadiens as the Oilers have been 9-0-2 in their last 11.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. SJ ($8,300): Lindgren is expected to get the nod after Darcy Kuemper started Saturday. He's logged plenty of action this year and has established himself as a solid backup. Lindgren will get to face the Sharks, who rank 19th in the league at 3.04 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Evgenii Dadonov, MON vs. EDM ($3,900): Dadonov has only produced four goals this season, but has recorded at least 20 four times during his NHL career. He sees time on the second line with Kirby Dach and Mike Hoffman and lines up on the first power play as first unit power play time. And as both are reasonably valued, you could pair Dadonov with Hoffman in a stack.

Mikey Eyssimont, SJ at WAS ($4,000): Eyssimont has increased his offense since being claimed off waivers with six points in 12 games since joining the Sharks. He's been together with Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov at five-on-five while getting time on the second man-advantage.

Noah Cates, PHI vs. SEA ($4,300): Cates has gone three games without a point, but managed five in the previous five. He's at a career-high of 22 points, with four of those power-play assists and averages 2:02 while up a man.

Mike Hoffman, MON vs. EDM ($4,800): Hoffman racked up three assists Saturday to give him 21 points in 38 games. He's also registered two goals and seven assists in his last eight outings along with five PPPs on the year.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Canadiens

Connor McDavid (C - $10,400), Leon Draisaitl (C - $9,900), Zach Hyman (W - $9,200)

If you choose to select this expensive stack, you'll need to look elsewhere for value players to fill out your lineup. But the Oilers' top trio of forwards are worth it. Their skills were on display Saturday versus Ottawa with all three recording multi-point efforts. McDavid leads the NHL in goals (42) and assists (55) while Draisaitl is second in points with 78. Hyman is enjoying a career year with 62 points, good for 12th overall in the league. On top of that, they've combined for 46 PPG and 58 PPA. The Habs are also the fifth-worst team in GAA at 3.69.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Jack Eichel (C - $7,900), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,100), Paul Cotter (W - $3,900)

Eichel finally broke out of a long slump Thursday with a goal and assist while Marchessault posted a pair of assists in the same game and Cotter potted his ninth goal of the season. The Golden Knights return home after a six-game road trip and play the NHL's most generous defensive team, so this line should be a solid play considering their salaries.

DEFENSEMEN

Tony DeAngelo, PHI vs. SEA ($6,300): DeAngelo has been looking good of late with two goals and three helpers in his last seven games. He's accumulated 31 points on the season, with 15 coming on the power play. And DeAngelo managed an assist in his lone meeting with Seattle last season.

Justin Barron, MON vs. EDM ($3,600): Barron scored his first of the season Saturday. That goal snapped a three-game pointless streak, giving him five points in 15 games. Barron offers some offensive upside and value if you're looking for a D-man to round out your DFS lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.