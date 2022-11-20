FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Sunday, and all four teams played Saturday with the Pens going to Chicago while the Panthers head to Columbus. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Casey DeSmith, PIT at CHI ($7,400): DeSmith is 2-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .910 save percentage. While his record isn't great, he's played well of late going 2-1-0 in his last three games against Washington and Toronto twice while only allowing seven goals on 87 shots. DeSmith faces the Blackhawks, who've scored an NHL-worst average of 2.41 goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at CLS ($8,300): Bobrovsky hasn't done particular well at 4-4-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .895 save percentage after an outstanding 39-7-3 season in 2021-22. He'll have a chance to regain form against the Blue Jackets, against whom he beat twice last season.

VALUE PLAYS

Jason Zucker, PIT at CHI ($6,400): Zucker is enjoying a comeback campaign with five goals and 15 points after 17 of the latter in 41 games last season. It helps that he plays alongside Evgeni Malkin and also logs second power-play time. Zucker has previously registered one big year with 33 goals and 31 assists in 2017-18, and could be headed for a career season.

Yegor Chinakhov, CLS vs. FLA ($4,400): Chinakhov is nicely valued with nine points so far. He saw his three-game scoring streak come to an end on Saturday and will try to get back on track against the Panthers. He's only 21 and skates on the second line with Cole Sillinger and Gustav Nyquist as well as on the second man-advantage.

Colin White, FLA at CLS ($4,600): White has moved up to the top trio with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe and scored his fourth goal of the season on Saturday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Blue Jackets

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,300), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $10,300), Sam Reinhart (W - $5,000)

While this trio doesn't play together at even-strength, they're an integral part of the first power play. Barkov has notched four goals and 15 points and managed a goal and three assists in three games against Columbus last season. Tkachuk has been a stud in his first season with the Panthers with 24 points, including seven over his last three. Reinhart hasn't done particularly well this year with five goals and eight points, but is riding a three-game goal scoring streak - all on the power play - and has potted all five of his tallies in the last six games while entering at a decent salary.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins

Patrick Kane (W - $6,300), Max Domi (C - $5,200), Andreas Athanasiou (W - $4,600)

If you're looking for a value trio, the Blackhawks' top line should be on your radar. Kane has two goals and 13 points so far, and has averaged at least a point per game in 10 of 11 seasons. Domi has done well in Chicago with 12 points, with five helpers in his last five appearances. Athanasiou has five goals on the campaign, including two Wednesday against the Blues.

DEFENSEMEN

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at CLS ($5,900): Ekblad has only appeared in seven games this season after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. He returned Nov. 12 and has picked up two assists in four outings. Ekblad recorded 15 goals and 57 points last season, including four assists in three meetings with the Blue Jackets.

Kris Letang, PIT at CHI ($5,700): Letang finally scored his first goal of the season on Thursday. He enjoyed a huge season last year with 68 points and will look to improve on form. Letang quarterbacks the Pens' first power play and has averaged 3:51 during that situation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.