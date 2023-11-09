FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busy Thursday night in the NHL as there are 11 games on tap. The Islanders travel to Boston, Montreal plays in Detroit, Vancouver takes on the Senators in Ottawa, Tampa Bay hosts Chicago, Minnesota is in New York to play the Rangers, Dallas faces Columbus, Winnipeg is home to Nashville, St. Louis hosts Arizona, Seattle is in Colorado, Edmonton plays in San Jose while Pittsburgh travels to LA. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM at SJ ($7,000): The Oilers have handed the reigns over to Skinner, after placing Jack Campbell on waivers and then sending him to the minors. Skinner has been horrible this season, going 1-4-1 with a 3.99 GAA and .856 save percentage. The fortunate thing is that Skinner faces the worst team in the NHL as the Sharks have scored only 14 goals in 12 games and have managed to score more than one goal on only three occasions.

Thatcher Demko, VAN at OTT ($8,400): Demko has been outstanding this season, going 7-2-0 with a sizzling 1.61 GAA and .948 save percentage. Demko will face a tired Ottawa team that beat the Maple Leafs 6-3 on Wednesday and had to travel back home with the Canucks waiting and rested. Demko won his only start against the Senators last season, making 18 saves in a 5-2 victory.

VALUE PLAYS

Pavel Buchnevich, STL vs. ARI ($4,200): Buchnevich has only a goal and two assists in nine games this season, but is coming off a pair of outstanding seasons in which he averaged over a point a game. Buchnevich had 30 goals and 76 points in 73 games during the 2021-22 campaign, and followed that up with 26 goals and 67 points in 63 contests last season. His pedigree is too good to ignore after only nine games this season.

Matty Beniers, SEA vs. COL ($4,200): Beniers got off to a very slow start with only three assists in his first 11 games, but has picked up three helpers in his last two games. The 2022-23 Calder Trophy winner continues to center the Kraken's top line as well as centering the top power play.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA vs. COL ($4,700): Bjorkstrand is off to his best start in his nine-year NHL career, scoring four times while adding six assists in 13 games. Bjorkstrand has nine points in his last nine games as he has been a huge offensive weapon for the struggling Kraken. He is a great price Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Blackhawks

Brayden Point (C-$8,300), Nikita Kucherov (W-$9,900), Brandon Hagel (W-$6,500)

The Lightning's top line has been red-hot of late. Point has six goals and 17 points in 13 games, including four goals and seven points in his last three games. Kucherov has been even hotter, leading the NHL with 22 points, including 10 goals. Kucherov has four goals and 11 points in his last three games, while Hagel has seven goals and 14 points this season, including a goal and four points in his last two games. The line has been fabulous this season, and will face the Blackhawks, who have faced 38 goals in only 11 games this season.

Oilers at Sharks

Connor McDavid (C - $10,200), Leon Draisaitl (C -$9,800), Zach Hyman (W - $7,800)

The Oilers top line has struggled this season, especially considering McDavid and Draisaitl were 1-2 in NHL scoring last season, while Hyman had a career-high 83 points in 2022-23. McDavid has two goals and 10 points in nine games but has struggled since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him a pair of games in late October. Draisaitl has five goals and 14 points in 11 games while Hyman has four goals and 10 points this season. The numbers are very good for almost every other line in the NHL, but the trio is capable of so much more. The good news is that the Oilers face the inept Sharks on Thursday. San Jose has given up 56 goals in 12 games this season, finally winning their first contest Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia. Look for McDavid, Draisaitl and Hyman to explode Thursday.

DEFENSEMEN

Filip Hronek, VAN at OTT ($5,400): Hronek is on a seven-game points streak in which he has 10 assists. Overall, the former Detroit defenseman has 13 helpers in 12 games with four assists on the power play. Hronek has been a stud with the Canucks this season, as he is headed for a career year this season.

Seth Jones, CHI at TB ($5,500): Jones has five assists in 11 games this season with 20 shots on goal and 25 blocked shots. Jones has two assists over the last three games and is quarterbacking the Blackhawks' top power-play unit. He is a nice price Thursday on the blue line.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. MON ($4,800): Gostisbehere has been slumping of late with no points in his last six games, but he was red-hot before that with three goals and nine points in his first seven contests. Gostisbehere continues to quarterback the top power play and has two goals and six points in that role.

