FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

It's a 10-game slate for Thursday with only the Hurricanes pulling double duty playing the second half of a back-to-back. This will also be the first time the Blue Jackets and Avalanche are in action after playing last Friday and Saturday in Finland as part of the Global Series.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. CGY ($8,600): The Bruins are so far perfect at home with a 7-0-0 record and will host the struggling Flames, who have lost six in a row. While streaks have to end at some point, the Bruins has the clear upper hand in this matchup and the Flames may be without top left winger Jonathan Huberdeau. This will be just the Flames fourth game on the road so far this season.

Carter Hart, PHI at CBJ ($8,600): Hart's career track record against the Jackets – 1-3-0/.906/2.57 – isn't particularly good, but the Flyers have been much better this season and the Jackets are ranked 31st in GF/GP and 32nd on the power play.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. NSH ($8,600): Georgiev started both back-to-back games in Finland but he should be well-rested since the Avs have not played since Saturday. While they will be shorthanded without the injured Valeri Nichushkin, the Preds shouldn't pose much of a challenge, either. Despite a losing 1-2-0 record, Georgiev has been consistently good against the Preds, allowing just five goals on 79 shots for a .937 Sv% and 1.70 GAA.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. ARI ($8,300): The Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 win against the Sabres but they should have a much harder time scoring against Sorokin. The Russian netminder has won five straight games and has not allowed more than three goals since Oct. 22. In two career games against the Coyotes, Sorokin has been perfect with two shutouts.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ at OTT ($7,500): Vanecek is slated to start and has a good chance to extend his winning streak to seven games, having allowed more than two goals just once during that span. The Devils should provide plenty of goal support against a team that struggles on defense. Vanecek has faced the Sens just once before, allowing two goals in an overtime win.

VALUE PLAYS

Adam Ruzicka, CGY at BOS ($4,200): Jonathan Huberdeau was a late scratch due to a foot injury last game and it was Ruzicka who filled in even though he had not played the previous three games. Ruzicka was surprisingly effective, playing nearly 16 minutes including 3:39 on the power play and chipped in with an assist.

Pius Suter, DET vs. NYR ($4,700): Suter's on a little hot streak with a point in three consecutive games, and with Tyler Bertuzzi still one week away from returning, Suter will once again skate on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Scoring on the Rangers will be tough, and the other drawback Suter's lack of playing time on the power play.

Owen Tippett, PHI at CBJ ($5,000): Tippett's minutes have been cut back a little, but he's slated to play on the top line and on the top power play unit against the worst team in the league. Since returning from injury, Tippett has registered five points in six games and registered three shots on goal five times.

LINE STACKS

Devils at Senators

Jack Hughes (C - $7,200), Jesper Bratt (W - $9,100), Erik Haula (C - $4,700)

The key to this line is Bratt, who is arguably the Devils' best player. The Senators allowed six goals in their last game against the Canucks and it's evident that their defense and goaltending remain rather porous. The Devils are one of the best possession teams in the league and routinely outshoot their opponents by at least double digits, and this could be a lopsided offensive affair for the Devils.

Avalanche vs. Predators

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,600), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,300)

The Avs made mince meat of the Preds in the playoffs with an opening-round sweep and there's little reason to think that has changed even though the Avs are dealing with a ton of injuries. Expect Jared Bednar to lean on his top line a lot.

Golden Knights at Sabres

William Karlsson (C - $5,200), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,400), Reilly Smith (W - $6,300)

Smith scored two goals in his previous game and the Sabres are falling back down to earth after a hot start, allowing at least three goals every game since Oct. 27. Vegas' "Misfits Line" has been one of the top performers in the league and rank eighth in the league in xGoals%, according to moneypuck.com.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. NSH ($7,400): Makar torched the Preds in the playoffs last season and it feels like he's back to where he should be after scoring his long-awaited first goal of the season last Friday against the Jackets and then followed that up with a three-assist effort. When Makar gets going, nobody in the league is better at putting up points.

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. OTT ($6,900): Hamilton continues to be a high-volume shooter on a team that's been dominating puck possession, and he's scored three points in his past two games. The Sens PK ranks 16th in the league but Hamilton should get plenty of opportunities against the second-most penalized team in the league.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. CGY ($5,500): After waiting Mike Reilly on Wednesday, McAvoy is set to make his season debut against the Flames and will play with Matt Grzelcyk while Hampus Lindholm and Connor Clifton will stay together. This is good value for McAvoy even though he's returning from injury, and he will quarterback PP1 while bumping David Krejci down to the second unit, which will be quarterbacked by Lindholm.

