FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a 13-game Thursday slate, the second busiest night of the week after Saturday. There will be four teams – Bruins, Lightning, Islanders and Stars – playing the second half of a back-to-back. The most well-rested teams should be the Kings and Hurricanes, both of whom are coming off three-day breaks and playing their first game of the week.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, WSH at ARI ($8,000): The Caps have not been particularly sharp but Kuemper at least managed to win his last start in overtime against the Isles, snapping a two-game losing streak against the Flyers. The Coyotes have been pretty good at home with an 8-6-2 record, but they narrowly avoided their 10th straight loss and had a lot of trouble scoring. Kuemper has a miniscule 1.32 GAA in nine career appearances against the Coyotes.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at MON ($6,800): There was a stretch in mid-November when Bobrovsky was arguably the worst goalie in the league, but since then his play has actually perked up, finishing December with a .919 Sv% and winning four of his past six games. His salary is low enough he can potentially be a value play, and he hasn't had two consecutive bad games lately. While expected Habs starter Samuel Montembeault comes in with a lot of momentum, he was also in net when the Panthers defeated them 7-2 in their previous meeting.

VALUE PLAYS

Quinton Byfield, LA vs. DAL ($3,100): It could be a good matchup for the Kings offense because they'll be facing Scott Wedgewood and his pedestrian .905 Sv%. Byfield was held to zero points in his last game but scored two points in the game prior, and he continues to skate on the top line with Anze Kopitar.

Jake Neighbours, STL vs. NSH ($3,600): Neighbours has stepped up his game in Vladimir Tarasenko's absence, getting more ice time and scoring more often. He's got four points in his past five games and plays on the second line with Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich, who's having another point-per-game season.

Jack Roslovic, CBJ vs. ANH ($4,400): Roslovic has five assists in his past five games and he's back on the top line in the Jackets' ever-changing rotation of No. 1 centers. Roslovic can be a very good play with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on his wings, and though he plays on PP2, note Gaudreau and Laine have combined for one power play goal this season, so Roslovic isn't missing much.

LINE STACKS

Flyers vs. Blackhawks

Travis Konecny (W - $9,700), Noah Cates (W - $4,400), Joel Farabee ($4,900)

Konecny was the lone player who scored a point in their last game but this line still has a lot of upside because all three players are putting shots on net and Konecny and Farabee led the forwards in ice time. Kevin Hayes' line took the spotlight but Hayes played just 15 minutes to Konecny's 21 and Farabee's 19.

Golden Knights vs. Red Wings

William Karlsson (C - $5,800), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,000), Reilly Smith (W - $6,400)

The 'Misfits Line' has been a little snakebit recently but they continue to be one of their top go-to lines. They had a team-high 11 shot attempts in a shutout loss to Dallas and in the game prior against Edmonton led with 16 shot attempts and a 69.57 5v5 CF%. The Wings are suddenly having trouble with their goaltending, having allowed 13 goals in their past three games.

DEFENSEMEN

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. NJ ($6,100): A goal against the Oilers extended Dunn's point streak to eight games and his minutes continue to creep higher and higher. The Devils will be a tough opponent but the Kraken have last change on home ice, allowing them to dictate the matchups. No defenseman in the league has a hotter hand than Dunn right now.

Moritz Seider, DET at VGK ($5,800): Free from the shackles of Ben Chiarot, Seider has seven points in his past five games, representing over one-third of his season total. He struggled in the first half but with a more suitable partner in Jake Walman by his side, Seider is producing like a top-tier defenseman again. He's a strong value play at this salary considering his massive upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.