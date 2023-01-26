FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a nine-game Thursday and all 18 teams should be rested since none of them are playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Flames should be the most well-rested following a two-day break after a home win against the Blue Jackets on Monday.

The marquee matchup will be Bruins at Lightning, a matchup between the league's best team and last year's Stanley Cup finalist. Both teams are coming off wins on Tuesday.

The Capitals and Penguins will also renew their rivalry in matchup between two teams holding onto the wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres sit three points out of the last wild card spot and they will be in Winnipeg facing the Jets, giving them a chance to close the gap.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. ANH ($8,300): Georgiev has been excellent in his past three starts, allowing just four goals. The return of Nathan MacKinnon has jumpstarted the Avs' offense, and they should be able to provide plenty of goal support against the Ducks, who are allowing a league-worst 4.15 goals per game.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ at NSH ($8,000): Vanecek is going for his ninth straight win and the Devils are the favorites in a matchup against a team that has had some trouble scoring lately. The Preds scored five goals against the Kings last Saturday and it was the first time since Jan. 5 they managed to score more than three goals. The Devils, meanwhile, have no trouble scoring and rank sixth in the league in GF/GP.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. CHI ($7,300): Dan Vladar will also be a good play in this matchup. The Blackhawks are coming off a defeat Tuesday in Vancouver where they were outshot 48-14. They will undoubtedly come out with a stronger effort, but the Flames have some momentum on their side with two straight wins. The Hawks have the league's worst offense and the sixth-worst defense.

VALUE PLAYS

Fabian Zetterlund, NJ at NSH ($4,100): The Devils mixed up the lines at Wednesday's practice and Zetterlund found himself on a line with Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich. Hughes is by far the Devils' most dangerous offensive player and capable of setting up Zetterlund – who has a pretty wicked shot – for scoring chances.

Michael Rasmussen, DET at MON ($4,400): Rasmussen notched a goal and an assist against the Sharks and he will continue to skate on the top line with captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. The big power forward is heating up with five points in five games after going the previous six games without a point.

Morgan Frost, PHI at MIN ($4,600): The Flyers spread out their ice time but no center possesses as much offensive potential as Frost. He'll be the pivot between James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett, and also play on PP2 with Kevin Hayes and Cam York, one of their top prospects and a talented quarterback on the blue line. Frost's production was lacking early in the season, but he's heating up with five points in seven games.

LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Blackhawks

Mikael Backlund (C - $5,400), Blake Coleman (W - $5,000), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $5,000)

It's a fantastic matchup for the Flames and it'll be a very under-the-radar line stack since we're eschewing both Elias Lindholm's line and Nazem Kadri's line. Based on moneypuck.com's model, the Flames third line with Backlund is the second-best in the league (min. 150 TOI) in expected goals per 60 minutes and first in expected goals percentage. They're coming off an excellent game against the Jackets and combined for six points.

DEFENSEMEN

Torey Krug, STL at ARI ($5,900): Krug scored two assists in his first game since Dec. 23, and despite missing games in between, extended his point streak to five games. Vladimir Tarasenko has returned as well, and both veterans are currently play on PP1. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-2 loss and now 2-11-0 in 2023.

Devon Toews, COL vs. ANH ($5,800): Cale Makar missed Tuesday's game and at this point it looks like he may return after the All-Star break. Toews usually steps in as the quarterback on PP1 in his absence. He notched an assist against the Caps on Tuesday and he will likely play a lot of minutes again in all situations.

