FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

Everything is coming up snake eyes for the Panthers. They're down 0-2 in the Stanley Cup Finals after getting pummeled, 7-2, in Game 2, and they're just 4-3 at home in the playoffs. They've been outclassed in almost every regard, and the odds are not in their favour. Teams that have taken a two-game lead in the Stanley Cup Finals after starting the series on home ice have gone on to win more than 90 percent of the time.

Only two teams in the modern era have lost after winning the first two games on home ice: the 2009 Red Wings and the 2011 Canucks. The Panthers, having made an impressive run as the lowest seed already, still have a chance to make history.

GOALIES

Alex Lyon came in relief in Game 2, but Sergei Bobrovsky will start for the Panthers. After allowing four goals in Game 2, it was the fifth time this season he has allowed at least four goals in consecutive games. Adin Hill will start for the Knights and allowed only four goals in three games following two consecutive losses to the Stars in the previous round.

VALUE PLAYS

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. VGK ($7,500): Lundell now has two points in two games to start the series after going six games without a point. His offense has been streaky, but the bounces are certainly going his way right now and he's putting a lot of shots on net. Games 1 and 2 were the first time he's managed to put at least three shots on net in consecutive games in the playoffs.

Michael Amadio, VGK at FLA ($7,000): Amadio saw limited ice time with 12 minutes in a blowout win, but managed to pitch in with two points. He's playing with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith, who is admittedly snakebit, but there's some offense on that line and Vegas' depth has been a big difference maker in this series.

LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Aleksander Barkov (C - $13,000), Anthony Duclair (W - $9,000), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $12,500)

The series so far has followed similar beats to last year's final; a 2-0 lead by the higher seed and a blowout win in Game 2 with tempers flaring. If more of the same is to follow, then we can expect a lot more pushback from the Panthers in Game 3. They'll need their offense to score a lot because their defense has been porous, even if Radko Gudas is expected to play.

That means Barkov and Verhaeghe, neither of whom have scored a point so far, should step up in a big way and past history has shown they can do that. They've combined for 11 shots but zero goals, and the law of averages state the puck should start bouncing their way sooner than later. Matthew Tkachuk's line is also a worth stack, but Nick Cousins has the lowest offensive upside in their top six.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. VGK ($10,500): Montour remains the most viable defenseman in showdown formats due to his high upside and high floor. In any given game, Montour's likely one of the Panthers' leaders in minutes and contributes consistently in both shots and blocked shots even if he doesn't score any points.

