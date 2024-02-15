FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Thursday has 12 games on the schedule, including seven starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, three in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET window, one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and one puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Calgary (vs. San Jose), NY Rangers (vs. Montreal), Pittsburgh (at Chicago), Ottawa (vs. Anaheim) and Boston (vs. Seattle) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Eight of the 12 matchups have 6.5 goals set as the Over/Under, but the Canadiens-Rangers (6.0 goals), Kraken-Bruins (5.5 goals), Penguins-Blackhawks (5.5 goals) and Sharks-Flames (5.5 goals) check in on the lower end.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. SJ ($8,500): Markstrom's four-game winning streak was snapped Monday despite another impressive performance against the Rangers. He has allowed just seven goals on 160 shots in his past five outings. Markstrom should be able to stay hot against a Sharks team that sits 31st in the league this season with 2.08 goals per contest.

Joonas Korpisalo, OTT vs. ANH ($7,200): Korpisalo has plenty of bang for the buck upside on Thursday. He has stopped 72 of 77 shots during his three-game winning spree. The Ducks also sit 29th in the league with 2.52 goals per contest this campaign.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. MON ($6,600): Zibanejad has plenty of upside as a value play for Thursday night's action. He is due for a breakout performance after earning one goal, three assists and seven shots on target across his past five outings.

Shane Pinto, OTT vs. ANH ($5,900): Pinto has compiled two goals and four assists during a three-game point spree, He has collected eight points in eight games this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON at NYR ($4,800): Slafkovsky has seven goals and 12 points in 11 games heading into Thursday's slate. He has five tallies, including three on the power play, and four assists, including two on the man advantage, over a six-game point streak during that stretch.

Conor Garland, VAN vs. DET ($4,300): Garland has three goals on 12 shots in his past two outings. If he can keep that hot play going, the 27-year-old winger has plenty of bang for the buck potential for Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Ducks

Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,600), Josh Norris (C - $6,200), Claude Giroux (W - $6,700)

Tkachuk has nine goals and 18 points in 17 games since the calendar flipped to 2024. He has netted six goals, contributed one assist and piled up 26 shots in his last five outings. Giroux has eight goals and 17 points during that same 17-game span, including three goals, three assists and 16 shots across his past five contests. Norris has earned one goal, five helpers (two on the power play) and 14 shots in nine games going into Thursday's action.

The top line of the Senators is a good blend of value and high upside. Tkachuk and Giroux should be able to stay hot against a Ducks team that ranks 28th in goals against per game (3.46) and shots against per contest (32.8).

Flames vs. Sharks

Nazem Kadri (C - $7,200), Connor Zary (W - $4,400), Martin Pospisil (W - $3,600)

Kadri has six goals, 12 assists and 51 shots on net over his past 16 appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet on just three occasions during that span. Zary has three goals and one assist over his last six outings. Pospisil has chipped in two assists and five shots in his past six outings.

The Flames' second line offers plenty of value for Thursday night's action against a San Jose squad that has allowed a league-high 3.82 goals per game and is playing the second half of a back-to-back situation.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. DAL ($8,000): Josi comes with a hefty price tag but could be worth spending up for on Thursday. He has amassed three goals, 18 points, 38 shots and 27 blocked shots in his past 13 outings. Josi is currently riding a four-game point streak (one goal, six assists). He also has three helpers and six shots in three contests versus the Stars this campaign.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. DET ($5,500): Following a nine-game pointless skid, Hronek has heated up with one goal and four assists in his last three outings. He also has nine shots and four blocks over that span. Hronek had one goal, two assists and three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings last Saturday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.