FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The dust has settled on the trade deadline, and we are now truly in the final push for teams to make the playoffs and compete for positioning. Tuesday will be another eventful night on that road with 10 games. If you want to partake in DFS while watching the action tonight, I have some lineup recommendations that might help.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers are the only team that played Monday, so fatigue might be a concern for them, but the other squads are rested. Colorado is playing in the first half of a back-to-back set, so the Avalanche might factor that into their lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. NYR ($8,500): As noted above, New York will be playing in its second game in as many nights, so Kochetkov will have the benefit of facing a tired version of the Rangers. The 24-year-old goaltender has been great lately, posting a 4-2-0 record, 1.86 GAA and .938 save percentage across his past six outings. He's 17-11-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .910 save percentage overall.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at DAL ($8,200): Dallas is a fantastic squad, so I don't make this recommendation lightly. In the end, Bobrovsky is having a strong enough campaign that he's worth taking even on a night like this, especially with his price being a touch below FanDuel's most expensive netminders. The 35-year-old has a 31-12-2 record, 2.29 GAA and .918 save percentage in 46 contests in 2023-24. He's also allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last 12 appearances, posting a 10-2-0 record, 1.57 GAA and .945 save percentage in that span.

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. SJS ($7,900): The Sharks rank 31st offensively with just 2.19 goals per game, so this is about as favorable a matchup as Ersson could hope for. He has an 18-13-5 record, 2.62 GAA and .898 save percentage in 37 contests this season.

VALUE PLAYS

Alexander Nylander, CLM at MON ($4,700): Nylander was dealt to Columbus from Pittsburgh and that change of scenery has served Nylander well. He's averaged 16:35 of ice time, including 1:50 with the man advantage, over his last six outings with the Blue Jackets and has rewarded Columbus for that trust by scoring five goals and seven points in that span.

Alex Newhook, MON vs. CLM ($4,200): Newhook has been doing well recently, scoring three goals and seven points over his past 10 games. He's played in just 37 contests this campaign due to a high-ankle sprain, which has disrupted what might have otherwise been a breakout season for him. After serving primarily as a bottom-six forward in Colorado, Newhook is averaging 16:53 of ice time, including 3:02 with the man advantage, in his first campaign with the Canadiens.

Tyler Johnson, CHI vs. ANA ($3,900): Johnson has been limited to 14 goals and 23 points across 50 contests this campaign, but his low price point makes him worth taking a chance on during hot streaks. He's on one right now, supplying two goals and five points over his past three appearances. It helps that the Blackhawks will face Anaheim, which ranks 29th defensively with 3.56 goals allowed per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Sebastian Aho (C - $8,400), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $6,900), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,300)

Carolina has one of the hottest lines in hockey. Teravainen is on a seven-game scoring streak with four goals and 11 points in that span, including two goals and six points over his last two outings. On the season, the 29-year-old has supplied 21 goals and 47 points in 64 appearances.

Svechnikov has been limited to 43 contests in 2023-24, but he's been productive when in the lineup, contributing 16 goals and 43 points. He's been a consistent producer recently, being held off the scoresheet just twice in his past 11 games. He has five goals and 13 points in that span.

As strong as that duo has been, Aho remains the centerpiece of this unit with 25 goals and 68 points across 61 contests in 2023-24. He's provided six goals and 11 points in his past 10 games.

Wild vs. Coyotes

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $8,200), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,500), Matt Boldy (W - $7,600)

Minnesota is running out of opportunities to close the gap in the battle for a wild-card spot, but the Wild's top line is doing what it can to keep hope alive.

Boldy led the Wild to a 4-3 victory over Nashville on Sunday by scoring the overtime winner and providing two assists. He's up to 24 goals and 52 points through 58 contests in 2023-24. Kaprizov was important in that victory too, supplying a goal and an assist to extend his scoring streak to four games (five goals, seven points). The 26-year-old has 31 goals and 70 points across 58 appearances in 2023-24.

Eriksson Ek has a goal and six points over his current four-game point streak, including two helpers Sunday. The second assist was his 60th point of the campaign, which makes this the second straight season in which he's hit that milestone.

Arizona ranks 24th defensively with 3.35 goals allowed per game, so this is a good opportunity for that line to put forth another strong showing.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK at SEA ($6,800): Theodore is making up for lost time, collecting 11 assists across nine games since returning from an upper-body injury that shelved him for roughly three months. He has four goals and 29 points in 29 contests in 2023-24, giving him an outside chance of reaching the 40-point milestone for the fifth straight campaign despite the time he missed due to injury.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at BUF ($5,200): Gostisbehere has benefited nicely from being part of the Red Wings' top power-play unit. He has two goals and 23 points with the man advantage, giving him 10 goals and 41 points across 63 appearances overall. The Red Wing defenseman has also done well lately, contributing three goals and eight points over his past nine games.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at DAL ($5,100): Forsling is on a four-game scoring streak in which he's provided a goal and six points. That brings the 27-year-old blueliner up to 10 goals and 34 points through 64 appearances this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.