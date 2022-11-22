FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

With a jam-packed Wednesday, there are only two games on Thursday: Kings vs. Rangers and Canadiens vs. Sabres.

Considering the Rangers are ranked 21st in GF/GP and the Kings are likely facing Igor Shesterkin, the better bet is on the Habs-Sabres matchup to feature more goals. The Sabres rank ninth in GF/GP but both the Sabres and Habs have trouble keeping the puck out of their own net, ranking in the bottom seven in GA/GP.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at LA ($8,500): Shesterkin is definitely the best option for Tuesday's slate. The Kings have faded lately with three losses in their past four games and their goaltending has crumbled since the beginning of the season, putting the Rangers in a good position to provide goal support. The Habs-Sabres could end up being a high-scoring game, so goalies in that matchup should be avoided. Shesterkin has been on a bit of a roll lately with seven goals allowed in four games.

VALUE PLAYS

Tyson Jost, BUF vs. MON ($3,500): Alex Tuch was absent from Monday's practice and it was Jost who skated in his spot on the top line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. No reason was given for Tuch's absence, and if he is unavailable, it looks like Jost will make his Sabres debut. Jost was used in all sorts of roles on the Wild but never excelled at any of them, but if he gets a top-six opportunity on the Sabres, perhaps the change of scenery will help.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON at BUF ($4,100): Slafkovky continues to get minimal playing time in his rookie season, but note the Sabres defense has been very porous lately. Slafkovksy will play on a line with Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher, but more importantly has also seen some time with PP1 lately.

Jimmy Vesey, NYR at LA ($4,200): Vesey's riding the coattails on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, but at least he's been productive with four points in his past five games. The downside with Vesey is that he doesn't get any time on the power play.

LINE STACKS

Canadiens at Sabres

Sean Monahan (W - $4,900), Evgenii Dadonov (W - $4,000), Josh Anderson (W - $4,800)

Note all three players on this line are listed as wingers even though Monahan is a natural center and will be the pivot on this line. This line has been together for just four games, but it has made a good impression in a very short amount of time. According to moneypuck.com's model, it is the Habs' best line with an expected goals percentage of 75 percent (min. 30 TOI), far better than their top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. In what might be a high-scoring game, this could be a sneaky line stack.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at LA ($7,400): Fox is on an eight-game point streak and his current rate of production isn't far off from Rasmus Dahlin's, who is $600 more. The talent level after Fox dives off a cliff, so Fox will likely be a very popular pick, and rightfully so.

Mike Matheson, MON vs. BUF ($4,600): Matheson scored a goal in his season debut after returning from an abdominal injury and presents some upside as the only defenseman on the Habs who gets time on the power play. The Habs ran five forwards on their top unit, and should they take off Slafkovsky and add a defenseman, it looks like Matheson's name will get called first.

