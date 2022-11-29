FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Tuesday brings us nine NHL games to consider for our DFS lineups. That gives you a lot of options to ponder, but I've already done some pondering on your behalf. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

At a time when weather across North America is getting pretty dire, sadly for the NHL's two Florida-based teams they are stuck on the road. Not only that, the Panthers and Lightning are playing away games on the second leg of a back-to-back. They are the two teams in that circumstance.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at PHI ($8,300): This one couldn't be simpler. Sorokin has a 2.19 GAA and .933 save percentage. On top of that, the Flyers are last in goals per game at 2.41. Great goaltending? Terrible offense? Yeah, the math checks out there.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CAR ($8,000): He got off to a rough start, but now Jarry is sitting there with a .914 save percentage. That's more like it, as Jarry has a career .915 save percentage. The 27-year-old also has a 0.65 GAA and .979 save percentage over his last three starts. The Hurricanes have been quite unlucky, but they've also only scored 2.68 goals per game. Jarry will hope their bad shooting luck continues for at least one more night.

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. ANA ($7,800): With all water mains fully operational, the Predators can return to the ice. Fortunately for them, the Ducks have averaged a mere 2.55 goals per game, which has them tied with, well, the Predators. However, Nashville is at home, and it has the goaltending advantage, even if Saros is off to a slow start. Having said that, the Finnish goalie has a 2.34 GAA and .928 save percentage over his last five starts.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY vs. FLA ($5,300): Huberdeau has gotten into the swing of things since missing a few games. He has four points in his last seven outings. Also, the former Panther still has an 8.8 shooting percentage, so his puck luck should still improve. The Panthers, as I noted are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Huberdeau has a great chance to get one over on his former squad, especially with Sergei Bobrovsky and his .888 save percentage in net.

Alexander Barabanov, SAN at MON ($5,000): Hey, a little secondary scoring for the Sharks! Barabanov has a four-game point streak as he heads to Montreal. Jake Allen will be in net for the Habs, and he has a 3.62 GAA and .891 save percentage.

Marcus Johansson, WAS at VAN ($4,500): Johansson has been a key cog in the Washington power play. He's averaged 3:51 per game with the extra man and has tallied six of his 10 points on that front. The Canucks, meanwhile, have the 31st-ranked penalty kill after ranking last in their previous campaign.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Predators vs. Ducks

Juuso Parssinen (C - $6,500), Filip Forsberg (W - $7,700), Mikael Granlund (W - $5,400)

The Predators have tweaked their lineup to try and get the offense going. Perhaps what they need is a matchup against a horrendous defense. The Ducks deliver on that front. Anaheim has a 4.23 GAA, has allowed 37.0 shots on net per contest, and have the league's worst penalty kill. A scuffling offense can get right quickly in a matchup like this.

Parssinen was called up and quickly found himself centering Nashville's new top line. While his 27.3 shooting percentage will regress, he has five points in six games. Forsberg hasn't had any issues scoring, having tallied 19 points in 20 outings. That includes eight points with the extra man. Granlund, always more of a playmaker, has 13 assists in 20 games. However, even if he isn't a scorer, his 6.7 shooting percentage is likely to improve.

Islanders at Flyers

Brock Nelson (C - $7,900), Anders Lee (W - $7,100), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,300)

The Flyers have allowed 33.0 shots on net per game, but early on Carter Hart was stemming the tide. Not anymore. Over his last seven starts, Hart has a 3.93 GAA and .869 save percentage. That's certainly encouraging for the Islanders, including their second line, which is arguably the best line on the team.

With a goal in each of his last two games, Nelson now has 11 goals to go with 11 assists. He's also put 71 shots on net in 23 contests. Lee has eight goals this year, though none in his last nine games. Of course, he has five assists across those nine games, so he's staying active and productive on the offensive end. Beauvillier had a goal and an assist in his last game, giving him five of each now. He has three 30-point seasons to his name, and playing with a hot Nelson and Lee should help.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, WAS at VAN ($7,500): Since returning from injury, Carlson has tallied six points and a whopping 36 shots on net through eight games. That includes two power-play points, and Carlson has averaged a hearty 4:52 per contest on the power play. As I noted, the Canucks have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. FLA ($6,000): After starting the season slowly, Hanifin has notched all eight of his points in his last 12 games. He's put 54 shots on net through 20 games, and his 1.9 shooting percentage is still way lower than his career 4.4. shooting percentage. As mentioned previously, the Panthers are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back.

Ryan McDonagh, NAS vs. ANA ($4,400): McDonagh, in his first year with Nashville, is skating alongside Roman Josi on the top defensive pairing. Now, Josi is the star and the offensive juggernaut, but McDonagh has six assists of his own. Against arguably the league's worst defensive team, McDonagh's got as much upside as he will have all season, and you can try and save some salary over Josi this way.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.