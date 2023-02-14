FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are nine games for Tuesday's slate. The Senators, coming off a comeback overtime win against the Flames, and the Panthers, who defeated the Wild in a shootout, will be playing the second game of their back-to-backs.

The marquee game will be the Avalanche vs. Lightning, with the Avs looking to avenge a 5-0 loss in their previous meeting last week. It's the second and final meeting between the two teams this season after facing each other in the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

GOALIES

Vitek Vanecek, NJ at CBJ ($7,700): The Jackets have not won consecutive games since Dec. 9-11, and they're coming off a 4-3 win against the Leafs where they needed exceptional goaltending from Elvis Merzlikins. The Devils were already victorious 7-1 in their previous meeting this season, and even without Jack Hughes, should have enough firepower to provide Vanecek with a lot of goal support. The Jackets are averaging just 2.53 goals per game, 30th in the league.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. OTT ($7,800): Sorokin was not sharp in his previous start, allowing six goals against the Canucks, but that was an anomaly in an otherwise excellent season. The Sens may be a tired squad after pushing the Flames to overtime and requiring travel to Long Island after Monday's game. Semyon Varlamov should also be a good play against the Sens, having faced them in both of their previous meetings this season.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SEA ($8,400): Hellebuyck is going for his third straight win after allowing just three goals in his past two games. While the Kraken have improved this season, they've been also struggling lately with one win in their past four games. Their two previous meetings had ended in 3-2 scores, which means the third one will likely be another close, low-scoring affair.

VALUE PLAYS

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, MON vs. CHI ($3,000): Harvey-Pinard has been one of the hottest players in the league, scoring six goals in seven games. Despite being a late-round pick and an undersized scorer, Harvey-Pinard finds himself on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson. He's got a lot of confidence from coach Martin St. Louis, who also defied the odds and faced questions about his size, and will know exactly how to get the best out of Harvey-Pinard.

Noah Gregor, SJ vs. PIT ($3,100): Gregor hasn't scored a point in three games but continues to play on the top line with Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl. Though Gregor doesn't play as many minutes, he also hasn't been shy about putting pucks on net with 10 shots in his past three games. Against the Pens' weaker goaltending, Gregor's in a good spot to pick up a point.

Jason Dickinson, CHI at MON ($4,500): Dickinson continues to excel on the top line in Jonathan Toews' absence. He's scored five points in his past five games even though he doesn't play on the power play. Being Patrick Kane's linemate is enough for him to be productive.

LINE STACKS

Islanders vs. Senators

Bo Horvat (C - $8,600), Mathew Barzal (C - $6,600), Josh Bailey (W - $4,000)

Horvat and Barzal have shown some good chemistry together already, and they've even managed to help Bailey find the scoresheet, who has two assists in four games. Horvat has also awakened an Isles power play that has gone 4-for-9 in their past four games and there should be plenty of opportunities considering the Sens have taken the eighth-most penalties in the league this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ at CBJ ($7,700): Hamilton is on a seven-game point streak, including five multi-point games. He's a fantastic high-volume shooter, not just among defensemen, giving him one of the highest floors in daily fantasy.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. TB ($5,000): The Avs are playing Devon Toews on PP1, which stings Byram's fantasy value a little bit. Regardless, without Cale Makar the Avs will be looking for someone to generate offense from the back end, and their top choice will be Byram. He collected an assist in 23 minutes in his previous game, and a matchup on home ice against the Lightning is setting up the potential for a big revenge game after losing 5-0 last week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.