FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

We've just crossed the halfway point of the campaign, and the NHL is continuing to move forward at full stream Tuesday with another eight contests scheduled. Here are my picks from the great options available tonight.

SLATE PREVIEW

There were 10 games yesterday, so unsurprisingly there are many teams now in the second half of a back-to-back. San Jose, Anaheim, Seattle, LA, the Islanders and Colorado all might be battling fatigue and that's worth keeping in mind when evaluating who to select.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NYI ($8,900): Hellebuyck has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last eight starts, making him one of the hottest goaltenders in the league. He's also having an amazing campaign overall with a 21-7-3 record, 2.19 GAA and .924 save percentage in 31 outings. The Islanders also figure to be a favorable match -- New York played Monday and is tied for 22nd offensively with 2.95 goals per game.

Petr Mrazek, CHI vs. SJS ($7,100): It rarely makes sense to bet on Chicago goaltending, but tonight might be the exception. It's true Mrazek hasn't been great this season, posting a 10-16-1 record, 3.13 GAA and .904 save percentage in 29 contests, but he has surrendered just six goals on 72 shots (.917 save percentage) over his last three starts. Additionally, Mrazek will be facing the Sharks, who are not only the worst offensive team this year (2.00 goals per game) but will also be dead tired -- San Jose is playing in its fifth straight road game, including its third in four days. All that makes Mrazek quite the potential value pick.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Huberdeau, CAL vs. ARI ($4,800): Huberdeau has been disappointing this season with six goals and 23 points in 43 contests, but he's hot at the moment, providing two goals and eight points over his past eight outings. The Flames will give him every opportunity to maintain that hot streak while serving on the first line.

Max Pacioretty, WAS vs. ANA ($4,500): Pacioretty returned from an Achilles injury Jan. 3, logging his first NHL minutes in nearly a year. He got just 11:47 of ice time in his season debut, but the Capitals probably wanted to give the 35-year-old forward some time to shake off the rust. More recently, he's served on the top line and as a member of the first power-play unit. Pacioretty seems to be finding his groove with a goal and three points over his last three games.

Pontus Holmberg, TOR at EDM ($3,500): If you want an especially cheap option, Holmberg is an interesting choice. He's done well recently, scoring two goals and four points over his last five contests. It helps that the Leafs have been experimenting with using him on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander. That might not last, but it will be great for Holmberg while it does.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Senators

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,700), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,900), Jonathan Drouin (W - $5,200)

It's an expensive unit, but justifiably so, especially when facing the Senators, which have allowed 3.68 goals per game and consequently rank 30th defensively.

MacKinnon ranks second in the league's scoring race with 23 goals and 70 points in 44 outings this season. He's been held off the scoresheet just seven times all season and only once in his past 28 appearances. Rantanen isn't quite as reliable, but he's on an eight-game scoring streak and ranks ninth in the Art Ross Trophy race with 22 markers and 56 points in 44 contests.

Meanwhile, Drouin is a strong value play after contributing seven goals and 16 points across his past 15 games.

As noted above, the Avalanche are playing for the second time in as many nights, but I still believe this is a strong choice after factoring in how steady this line has been and the struggles of their adversary.

Jets vs. Islanders

Adam Lowry (C - $4,800), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $7,500), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,400)

A big part of this recommendation is influenced by the fact that the Jets are playing against the Islanders, who started Ilya Sorokin on Monday and are without Semyon Varlamov (lower body). New York's options are now to start Sorokin for the third time in just four days or give Ken Appleby his first NHL start since Jan. 25, 2018. Appleby's not completely fresh either -- Sorokin was yanked Monday after two periods, which led to Appleby allowing two goals on eight shots in the third frame. The 28-year-old netminder also hasn't been impressive with AHL Bridgeport, posting a 2.88 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 11 outings, so this could be a great game for Winnipeg's forwards.

Ehler is the highlight of the unit with 15 goals and 33 points through 42 contests, including four goals and seven points over his last seven games. Vilardi has also been effective when healthy, contributing 10 goals and 19 points across 24 outings.

Lowry hasn't been as good with eight goals and 22 points in 42 appearances this campaign, but the 30-year-old has provided a goal and five points in his past four games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at OTT ($8,900): If you have the budget for him, Makar is your best blueliner option tonight. He's in the running for the defensemen scoring title with 10 goals and 51 points through 39 games. He was especially great Monday, scoring a goal and registering two assists in a 4-3 loss to Montreal.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at EDM ($7,700): Rielly has been a steady contributor, recording at least a point in 14 of his past 19 outings, supplying three goals and 18 points in that span. Through 41 appearances overall, he has six goals and 34 points.

Matt Roy, LAK at DAL ($5,000): Roy has never recorded more than 26 points in a single season, but he has been productive recently with two goals and four points over his last six contests. One of the nice things about him is he contributes a decent number of blocks (90) and shots (77) for a defenseman, so he's likely to at least give you something even if his offense fizzles out.

