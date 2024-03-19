FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There were only two games Monday and will be just three contests Wednesday, so naturally Tuesday is jam-packed with 13 matches. I've combed through the options to offer some recommendations for tonight.

SLATE PREVIEW

Of the 26 teams scheduled to play tonight, the Sabres are the only team in the second half of a back-to-back. They'll be on the road against the Canucks, making Vancouver players a particularly good option tonight. Meanwhile, Toronto, Minnesota and LA are all playing tomorrow, which might factor into those squads' lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. SJS ($8,600): This is about an easy recommendation as there is. Saros has a fantastic 1.90 GAA and .934 save percentage over his past 11 contests. In contrast, the Sharks have the worst record in the NHL (16-44-7) and are tied with Chicago for the worst offense (2.19 goals per game).

Cam Talbot, LAK vs. CHI ($8,000): Speaking of Chicago, it's rarely a bad idea to bet against the Blackhawks' offense. That certainly was the correct play Friday when Talbot earned a 28-save shutout victory over Chicago. The 36-year-old netminder is 20-16-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 43 appearances this year.

Jake Allen, NJD vs. PIT ($6,900): If you're looking for a discount option, Allen is an interesting choice. He's done well since being acquired by New Jersey, going 1-1-0 while stopping 69 of 73 shots (.945 save percentage) against high-end competition in Vegas and Dallas. Pittsburgh is a middling team, especially after moving Jake Guentzel at the deadline, so even though the Devils have their own problems, this is a winnable contest for Allen.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. OTT ($5,000): While the price is somewhat borderline for a value play, DeBrusk's performance of late makes it important to recognize him. He's scored four goals and nine points across his past seven outings. That's in stark contrast to his run of just two points (one goal) from Jan. 24-March 2. His inconsistency can frustrate fantasy managers in season-long leagues, but it creates situations where he can provide a great return when selected strategically in DFS.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, CAR at NYI ($4,700): The move from Washington to Carolina seems to have helped Kuznetsov. While he has just eight goals and 21 points in 49 contests this season, the 31-year-old has been productive recently, providing two goals and four points across his past three appearances.

Nick Paul, TB at VGK ($4,600): Paul has supplied four goals and eight points across his last 10 games, which has helped him set new career highs in goals and points with 18 goals and 37, respectively. Vegas isn't the easiest of adversaries, but the Golden Knights have struggled defensively, allowing 4.17 goals per contest over their past 12 games.

Max Domi, TOR at PHI ($4,100): Domi has done well for himself lately, recording three goals and eight points in his past 11 contests. With Mitchell Marner (ankle) still unavailable, Domi is projected to remain on the second line tonight.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Sabres

J.T. Miller (C - $9,000), Brock Boeser (W - $7,600), Pius Suter (C - $4,700)

As noted above, the Sabres are playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so Vancouver's forwards have an opportunity to take advantage of the tired adversary. Miller is well positioned to do just that, entering the game red hot after scoring nine goals and 17 points over his last 12 games, bringing him up to 33 markers and 87 points in 68 outings this season. Meanwhile, Boeser has been held off the scoresheet just twice over his past 12 appearances, totaling six goals and 12 points in that span. He has set career highs with 36 goals and 66 points through 68 outings overall.

By contrast, Suter isn't a particularly good option. He's labeled a center, which is less than ideal, and he has a so-so 13 goals and 26 points in 54 contests in 2023-24. At least he's affordable, so you could consider grabbing him on those grounds to round out the unit. However, I recommend selecting Conor Garland (W - $4,700) over Suter. Although Garland is on a different line, he's been more productive than Suter recently, contributing two goals and four points over the past six games.

Wild at Ducks

Ryan Hartman (C - $5,600), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,800), Matt Boldy (W - $7,800)

The single biggest reason to get this line is because it features one of the hottest forwards in the league in Kaprizov, who has nine goals and 13 points through seven appearances this year, going up against the league's 31st-ranked defense in Anaheim (3.63 goals allowed per game). However, although Kaprizov is the clear highlight of this trio, his linemates are good too.

Boldy is having a fine campaign with 24 goals and 53 points through 61 appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him do well against the Ducks. Based on his price alone, it won't surprise you to hear that Hartman hasn't been as productive (17 goals, 38 points), but he's done well recently with two goals and five points across his past six outings.

Lightning at Golden Knights

Brayden Point (C - $8,800), Nikita Kucherov (W - $10,300), Anthony Duclair (W - $5,200)

As previously mentioned, Vegas' defense has been a disaster recently, so the Lightning's top line is entering this contest under ideal circumstances. Kucherov is naturally the headline act of this unit. He's recorded four goals and 20 points over his active 10-game scoring streak, putting him up to 40 markers and 114 points through 66 outings overall. Meanwhile, Point continues to be a great complement to Kucherov. The 28-year-old center provided three goals and six points in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday and is up to 73 points (36 goals) in 67 appearances this season.

Duclair, who rounds out the line, has looked good since being acquired from San Jose, providing two goals and four points in three contests in a Lightning jersey. Given the quality of his linemates, it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to contribute offensively.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. SJS ($8,100): Josi has 17 goals and 67 points in 68 games this season and seems to be doing even better as we approach the end of the campaign, supplying five goals and 13 points over his past nine appearances. The 33-year-old blueliner should be able to stay hot against the Sharks, which rank last in the league defensively with 3.93 goals allowed per contest.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at PHI ($6,400): Rielly has gone on a nice run recently, collecting six assists over his last seven contests, bringing him up to seven goals and 49 points in 61 outings this year. Philadelphia has collapsed defensively, surrendering 21 goals over its past four games, so Rielly is in a good position to make further offensive contributions tonight.

Hampus Lindholm, BOS vs. OTT ($4,000): Lindholm missed nine straight games from Feb. 21-March 7 because of a lower-body injury, but he's been fantastic since, registering five assists across four contests. The Senators are 28th defensively with 3.53 goals allowed per game, so this is a favorable match for the hot defenseman.

