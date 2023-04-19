FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games on the Wednesday slate as Boston hosts Florida, the Islanders travel to Carolina, LA is in Edmonton and Minnesota plays in Dallas. Boston, Carolina, LA and Minnesota each lead their respective best-of-seven series 1-0. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. LA ($8,100): The Oilers need a win as they do not want to go down 2-0 at home with Games 3 and 4 in LA. Skinner lost in overtime Monday, his first loss in seven games, as he was outstanding down the regular season stretch. Skinner gave up only six goals on 145 shots in his last five regular season games, ending the season with a 29-14-5 record, to go with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage. Skinner gave up four goals on 35 shots in Game 1, but was 2-0-1, stopping 113 of 119 shots during the 2022-23 campaign.

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. FLA ($8,500): Ullmark continued his outstanding play in Game 1, stopping 31 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Panthers. Ullmark was easily the best goaltender in the NHL this season, going 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage. The overwhelming favorite for the Vezina Trophy this season, Ullmark will look to go up 2-0 Wednesday versus the visiting Panthers.

VALUE PLAYS

Phillip Danault, LA at EDM ($4,200): Danault picked up an assist in the Kings' 4-3 overtime win Monday. He had his best NHL season as far as points were concerned, garnering 54, one better than in the 2018-19 season for the Canadiens. Danault centers the second line with Viktor Arvidsson and Trevor Moore, as well as seeing second line power play time.

Viktor Arvidsson, LA at EDM ($5,400): Arvidsson moved up to the top power play late in the season and it paid off Monday with a pair of helpers. The talented winger had 26 goals and 33 assists in 77 regular season games, including career highs with 10 tallies with the man advantage, as well as 15 helpers. Arvidsson has five assists in his last two games.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. MIN ($4,100): Seguin is a great price if you are trying to fill out your DFS squad. The former top center had 21 goals and 50 points in the regular season and should move up to the top line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, if Joe Pavelski (head) is unable to play. Seguin replaced Pavelski on the top line after he left in Game 1 and Seguin's value skyrockets should the same occur in Game 2.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Kings

Connor McDavid (C-$9,700), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W-$7,800), Zach Hyman (W-$7,200)

McDavid was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, the first time that has happened since March 9, a span of 17 games. McDavid led the NHL with 153 points, the highest point total since the 1995-96 season when Mario Lemieux had 161 points. McDavid has to be angry with himself and expect a huge game from the top superstar in the NHL. Nugent-Hopkins finished the season with 37 goals and 104 points, smashing his previous career high of 28 goals and 69 points, set in the 2018-19 campaign. Nugent-Hopkins had an amazing 53 points with the man advantage and picked up his lone point Monday on the power play. Hyman also had career highs with 36 goals and 83 points and had a power play assist as well Monday. The Kings shut down the line in Game 1, but expect a big showing from the Oilers' top line Wednesday.

Bruins vs. Panthers

David Pastrnak (W - $9,700), David Krejci (C -$4,300), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $4,800)

The trio combined for a goal and three assists in Boston's 3-1 win Monday, as Pastrnak scored, while Bertuzzi had two assists and Krejci one. Pastrnak had an outstanding regular season, finding the back of the net 61 times, second to Connor McDavid, and was third in the NHL in points with 113. Krejci had 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games after spending the previous year in his native Czechia as a 35-year-old. Bertuzzi had an injury-plagued season, playing only 50 games, but he came into his own in Boston after a trade from Detroit, picking up four goals and 16 points in 21 games. He has a five-game points streak, scoring once and adding eight assists. The Bruins should find the back of the net more often in Game 2, with the Pastrnak line leading the way.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, LA at EDM ($4,800): Doughty led the Kings to their 4-3 victory Monday, with two assists. The defenseman had nine goals and 43 assists in the regular season, his best result since 2017-18, when he had 60 points. Doughty quarterbacks the top power play, and had four tallies and 23 helpers with the man advantage.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NYI ($6,200): The move from San Jose to Carolina in the offseason did wonders for the career of Burns, who had 18 goals and 61 points, his best season in four years. Burns ended the regular season with four goals in his last three games, and he set up both Carolina power play goals in a 2-1 win in Game 1. Burns is worth having in your DFS lineup Wednesday.

