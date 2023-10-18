FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are just two games scheduled for tonight. The first contest is Ottawa hosting Washington, which starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. Then the Penguins will play in Detroit, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

All four of the teams had Tuesday off and are thus rested tonight. They also should be interesting contests as while none of them made the playoffs last year, all these squads have the potential to be in the running in 2023-24.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT at DET ($8,400): All four of the teams playing tonight have strong offenses and somewhat questionable goaltending, so there really aren't any great options to take in net. That said, Jarry is arguably the best of the bunch and is coming off a 19-save shutout Friday. He also has a 3-0-0 record, 1.34 GAA and .953 save percentage in three career contests versus Detroit.

Joonas Korpisalo, OTT vs. WAS ($7,900): Again, I'm making recommendations from limited options, otherwise I'd pass on Korpisalo, who has a 1-1-0 record, 3.53 GAA and .894 save percentage through two starts this season. Washington has managed just two goals in regulation over its first two starts though, so while the Capitals do have major offensive weapons, Korpisalo is up against a somewhat cold team.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT vs. WAS ($4,900): Tarasenko had 34 goals and 82 points as recently as 2021-22, so to get him for under $5,000 is great value. Sure, he took a step back last season with 50 points in 69 contests between St. Louis and the Rangers, but Tarasenko seems to have found new life in Ottawa. Through three games this season, he's contributed a goal and four points.

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. PIT ($4,200): Sure, Raymond was limited to 45 points in 74 contests last year, but the 21-year-old had a 57-point rookie campaign, and he's in a prime position to bounce back in his third NHL season. Raymond is playing on the first line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin, and he's done well in that role thus far, providing a goal and an assist through three games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins at Red Wings

Evgeni Malkin (C - $7,000), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,100), Reilly Smith (W - $4,900)

When there are only two games on the schedule, you have to make compromises, but betting on the Malkin line would make sense even if it was a packed night. Detroit is set to start Ville Husso, who has an abysmal 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage in 58 starts over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Malkin is red hot with two goals and six points in three games this year.

Along for the ride are Rakell and Smith, the latter of whom has been good in his own right, collecting two goals and three points through three outings.

Senators vs. Capitals

Tim Stutzle (C - $7,200), Brady Tkachuk (W - $7,500), Claude Giroux (W - $6,200)

When you have a line where Giroux is arguably the worst member, you know you have something dangerous. That's the case in Ottawa.

Stutzle broke out last year with 39 goals and 90 points in 78 contests and is likely to be similarly effective in 2023-24 after providing two goals and three points over his first three outings. Brady Tkachuk, who had a career-high 83 points last campaign, is even hotter with four goals and five points in three games.

Giroux, at the age of 35, is still able to help out the youngsters too. He has three assists so far this season after completing 2022-23 with 35 goals and 79 points in 82 appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, PIT at DET ($6,600): Karlsson has gotten off to a bit of a quiet start with an assist through three games. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if, by the end of the campaign, he was among the league's top-scoring defensemen. Up against a goaltender like Husso, he might have his first big game in a Penguins jersey.

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. WAS ($4,300): Sanderson has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, providing a goal and three points in three games. The 21-year-old sophomore is a solid bet to surpass his 2022-23 totals of four goals and 32 points in 77 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.