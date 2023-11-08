FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a busy Tuesday, there are just three games on the schedule tonight. The Maple Leafs will host the Senators, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and a half hour later, the Panthers will begin their contest in Washington. Wednesday's slate will wrap up with what should be a great contest in Vegas against the Kings.

SLATE PREVIEW

Going into the campaign, you'd have likely pegged a Panthers-Capitals contest to be a high-scoring affair, but that might not be what tonight's game is like. While there's talent on those two teams and players worthy of consideration for your daily fantasy lineups, as squads, Florida and Washington have underwhelmed offensively. The Panthers have averaged just 2.82 goals per game, down from 3.51 last year, while the Capitals scoring an abysmal 1.90 per game, down from 3.09 in 2022-23.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. LAK ($8,500): I'd rather avoid betting against the 7-2-2 Kings, but with so few choices tonight, compromises have to be made. Besides, if any goaltender can silence LA, it would be Hill, who has a 6-0-1 record, 1.81 GAA and .938 save percentage through seven outings this campaign. He earned a 41-save shutout against Colorado in his last start Saturday.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at WAS ($7,400): Bobrovsky has a 5-3-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .905 save percentage in nine contests, so he's been merely okay this year. As noted above, though, Washington's offense has been terrible this season so, when combined with the 35-year-old goaltender's low price, he seems like a good grab tonight. He also did well against Washington last season, winning both of his contests versus the Capitals while stopping 70 of 75 shots (.933 save percentage).

VALUE PLAYS

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. OTT ($4,100): Toronto hasn't gotten a ton of offensive help outside of its main four forwards (Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares), but one exception to that has been Jarnkrok. The 32-year-old center is on a three-game scoring streak, providing two goals and four points in that span. He probably won't have a remarkable season overall -- his career high is 39 points -- but Jarnkrok's worth selecting while he's hot.

Anton Lundell, FLA at WAS ($3,800): Lundell was held off the scoresheet over his first five contests of the campaign, but his offensive production has jumped to a goal and four points over his last six appearances. That goes hand in hand with his increased role, going from an average of 13:27 of ice time through that initial five-game stretch to 17:02 since. He's spending a lot of his time on the second line with Matthew Tkachuk, who has factored on three of Lundell's four points.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Senators at Maple Leafs

Tim Stutzle (C - $8,300), Claude Giroux (W - $6,600), Mathieu Joseph (W - $5,200)

The Ottawa-Toronto game should be fairly high-scoring, and I would also seriously consider taking Matthews and Marner on the Maple Leafs' end. That duo Toronto duo is expensive, though. Ottawa's second line has been doing well in its own right without breaking the bank.

Giroux is perhaps the hottest member of the trio. He's on a four-game scoring streak, providing two goals and six points in that span to bring him up to 11 points in 10 outings this year. He's been working with a steady presence in Stutzle, who has been held off the scoresheet just twice all season, giving him two goals and 11 points through 10 appearances.

Joseph rounds out the line with three goals and eight points in 10 contests, which is a solid level of production for his price.

Golden Knights vs. Kings

Jack Eichel (C - $9,400), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,400), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,800)

Eichel is the main selling point of this line. He's having another fantastic year with six goals and 14 points in 13 contests, including three markers and four points over his last two contests.

Marchessault got off to a slow start this year, providing a goal and nothing else through his first four appearances, but since then he's been a steady contributor, providing five markers and eight points over his last nine outings.

Barbashev is starting to get going too. He was limited to two points (both goals) through 10 contests this season, but over his last three games, Barbashev has supplied two goals and an assist.

Although Mark Stone ($5,800) isn't part of the line, you might want to consider him too if you're loading up on Vegas players. He's been fantastic value this campaign with four goals and 12 points through 13 contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. OTT ($6,300): Rielly has contributed three helpers over his last two games, giving him 10 points in 12 outings in 2023-24. He's a good option in general and is especially enticing while he's hot. The Senators are also a vulnerable opponent defensively, allowing 3.50 goals per game.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at TOR ($5,600): Sanderson registered two assists in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday, bringing him up to three goals and nine points in 10 contests this season. He might not maintain that offensive pace, but Sanderson is likely to comfortably surpass his 2022-23 rookie total of 32 points. He's playing on the first pairing and top power-play unit.

