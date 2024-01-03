FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a packed Tuesday, there are just two games scheduled tonight. Although there isn't much to choose from, there are some players worth highlighting.

SLATE PREVIEW

Washington will host the Devils, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET while the Maple Leafs will play in Anaheim, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET. Washington and Toronto are both in the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might be a factor.

GOALIES

Dennis Hildeby, TOR at ANA ($8,200): Goaltending is the toughest thing to chose because there are frankly no great options. Hildeby is interesting, though. The 22-year-old has no NHL experience, but he has been solid with AHL Toronto this season, posting a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 15 outings. The Ducks rank 29th offensively with 2.56 goals per game, so the rookie is poised to begin his career with a favorable matchup.

Vitek Vanecek, NJD at WAS ($7,900): Be sure to confirm Vanecek is starting before selecting him. The 27-year-old has a 13-7-1 record, 3.35 GAA and .883 save percentage in 23 contests this year and allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to Boston in his last start Saturday. If it wasn't a light night, I wouldn't be recommending him. That said, Washington is tired and ranks 31st offensively, averaging 2.29 goals per game over their first 34 contests, so if Vanecek's not going to get a much better opportunity to have a good night than this.

VALUE PLAYS

Dawson Mercer, NJD at WAS (5,200): Mercer had an excellent sophomore campaign in 2022-23, contributing 27 goals and 56 points in 82 contests. He struggled out of the gate this year, being held off the scoresheet in each of his first 10 appearances, but Mercer has still had some good stretches this campaign, including scoring three goals and six points over his last five contests.

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. TOR ($4,300): I don't like recommending a goaltender and a forward on the opposing side, but with options limited, I'm willing to make an exception for Zegras, who I believe is undervalued. He had just a goal and an assist over his first 12 outings this season, but he was playing through a lower-body injury and was finally shut down from Nov. 20-Dec. 21. Since returning, the 22-year-old forward has a goal and three points in four contests. Anaheim's option is lacking overall, especially with Troy Terry (upper body) day-to-day, but Zegras is one of the few exceptions.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils at Capitals

Jack Hughes (C - $10,100), Jesper Bratt (W - $8,600), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,500)

Hughes recorded 99 points in 78 contests last year and is well on his way to comfortably surpassing the century mark in 2023-24 despite missing time earlier in the season due to an injury. He already has 15 goals and 44 points through 30 games, including five goals and 11 points over his last nine appearances.

Bratt is also in position to ascend to new heights after finishing with 73 points in 2022-23. Through 35 contests this year, he's supplied 14 goals and 43 points.

Toffoli has lagged behind his linemates with 15 goals and 27 points in 35 outings this campaign, but he's done well recently, providing two goals and four points over his last four contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at ANA ($7,200): Among the best defensemen available tonight, Rielly has four goals and 27 points in 35 outings in 2023-24. He's been especially effective recently, collecting a goal and 11 points over his last 13 games.

Luke Hughes, NJD at WAS ($5,100): Hughes is entering Wednesday's action on a three-game goal-scoring streak, and he's also provided two power-play assists over that stretch. That's brought him up to seven goals and 21 points in 35 contests this season, including 10 points with the man advantage.

