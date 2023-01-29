Frozen Fantasy: Moments Matter

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

It was the brainchild of the players, notably Connor McDavid , who wanted to fulfill the young man's dream. He suggested it to his coach and the rest was history. It was respectful – the Hawks knew it wasn't about rubbing in the loss.

Oilers' EBUG Matt Berlin , who earlier in the afternoon had been studying for a university midterm, not only dressed for the game after a Stuart Skinner illness, but closed it out. He hit the ice with 2:26 left and made a blocker save. Berlin's mates mobbed him afterward, and he'll have a memory that'll last a lifetime.

But late this Saturday night, we got a glimpse of one of the best examples of team culture in recent memory. And most people missed it unless they were up late watching the last minutes of Edmonton's 7-2 blowout of Chicago.

Pelletier said he didn't care and the coach apparently said nice things to him in private. Isn't that nice. But the kid's parents? How would you feel if your kid has to be accountable to someone whose behavior was more than just bad taste.

Last week, we all bore witness to the ugliness of Canucks' team culture. And the same with Darryl Sutter's disgusting roast of Jakob Pelletier 's NHL debut a week Saturday. He deserved the "Bruce, there it is" chants from angry fans this week.

Yes, Sutter needs to go.

It's not how a debut should be remembered.

Right, who does that?

Moments matter. I don't know about you, but the longer I watch hockey, the more I respect those who treat people the right way. And the less I like those who don't. There's a way to get the best from your team, whether it's on the ice or in the workplace.

The Oilers have my attention. I might even cheer for them until they meet the Leafs for the Cup.

Let me dream. For just a moment.

Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Blake Coleman, LW/RW, Calgary (7 percent Yahoo!) – Coleman has been a strong third liner most of his career. But lately, the physical, hard-working winger has played on the second line with Nazem Kadri (89 percent Yahoo!) and Jonathan Huberdeau (93 percent Yahoo!), and has even seen time on the top trio with Elias Lindholm (92 percent Yahoo!) and Tyler Toffoli (76 percent Yahoo!). Coleman was sharp Friday night (one goal, two assists) and has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last nine games. On 31 shots. The Flames don't play again until Feb. 6, so you have a bit of time to consider a pickup. Just remember this – Calgary plays Detroit (twice), Buffalo and Ottawa in its first five games back from the All-Star break. Advantage Calgary and advantage Coleman, no matter what line he's on.

Anton Forsberg, G, Ottawa (43 percent Yahoo!) – Forsberg rang up back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday over Toronto (two goals allowed) and Montreal (shutout). And he was excellent in relief Wednesday when Cam Talbot (61 percent Yahoo!) pulled something midway through the game. The Sens are young and tough to play behind. But Forsberg did deliver a 22-17-4 record in 44 starts last year, and finished with a 2.82 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Sens play the Habs again Tuesday night and that's as soft a landing as you'll find. Forsberg could give you a nice head start on the upcoming two-week period.

Samuel Girard, D, Colorado (10 percent Yahoo!) – Girard's seven points in his first 30 games made him completely unrosterable, even in 15-team leagues. But he has started to wake up from an 18-month stupor with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last 12 games. And he heads into the break on a three-game, four-point streak that includes three assists, nine shots and 11 blocks. Girard won't keep up this pace over the Avs' 34 remaining contests, but might suddenly deliver like he did in the bubble. He's worth stashing now.

Cody Glass, RW/C, Nashville (1 percent Yahoo!) – Cody Glass, first-line center… said no one ever before this season. But here we are. Glass is skating between Filip Forsberg (92 percent Yahoo!) and Matt Duchene (70 percent Yahoo!), and is riding a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). His feet haven't gotten any faster and he'll never be mistaken for a power player. But Glass's hands are soft and after putting up just four points in his first 19 games, he's delivered 14 (five goals, nine assists) in his next 19, and seen time on PP2. He won't give you enough to fill Auston Matthews' skates, but he might replace a sluggish forward.

Ridly Greig, C, Ottawa (3 percent Yahoo!) – Welcome to the NHL. Greig has stepped onto the Sens' second line between Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux, and is equal parts tenacity and skill. The 20-year-old got an assist in his debut Wednesday and another Saturday, this time on the PP. Greig will do whatever's needed on the ice – block a shot, throw a hit or fire a shot. And he's already an excellent forechecker and solid in his own zone. Greig's teammates love him and his energy – Giroux was effusive in a postgame interview Saturday. This 20-year-old could really surprise over the next couple months.

Andrew Mangiapane, LW/RW, Calgary (33 percent Yahoo!) – Bread Man has suffered a moldy season, especially with the high expectations after 35 goals (55 points) last year. But after just 15 points in his first 38 games, Mangiapane has put up 11 (three goals, eight assists) in his last 12 (and delivered 18 hits and 29 shots). His game is on the rise (ba dum tss) and the next 30 outings could be as good as last year if the Flames can catch fire. Short-term, Mangiapane should benefit from some pretty favorable matchups coming out of the break (see Blake Coleman, above).

Victor Olofsson, RW, Buffalo (24 percent Yahoo!) – Ignore that Olofsson is on the third line. He's fired home 10 goals (11 points) in his last 13 games (41 shots) and is on pace for a 40-goal season. Yes, 40. Olofsson's previous best was 20, set in 2019-20 and repeated last year. Tage Thompson's incredible campaign has dominated Sabres talk, so Olofsson is under the radar. But maybe not for long. Even if he slows a little, he might help you bridge a short-term injury.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia (6 percent Yahoo!) – Who is this masked man? Risto is suddenly turning the puck over less and hitting a little less. His ice time has dropped a bit, but he's blocking more. And heads into the break not only on a three-game, four-point (one goal, three assists) streak, but also even… over 44 games. How the? Ristolainen has NEVER had a season better than minus-2 (and it's usually way worse). But there's clearly something good happening for him this year. His confidence seems higher and his game is calmer. And if that's the case, Ristolainen's obvious offensive skills could start to emerge again. He's a steal if that happens, so watch how he looks coming out of the break. And be ready to pounce.

Nick Schmaltz, RW/C, Arizona (19 percent Yahoo!) – Schmaltz took a three-game, seven-point streak (four goals) into Saturday night, and had quietly amassed 28 points in 33 games after missing more than a month early in the season. And when you strip away his first nine games, Schmaltz is a point-per-game guy (24 games; eight goals, 16 assists). And six of those points have come with the man-advantage. He'd be on a lot more rosters if he played almost anywhere but Arizona. That just means good things for you.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Seattle (10 percent Yahoo!) – Tolvanen is back on this list, and for good reason. The once-hot prospect-turned-afterthought has scored in three straight for the mighty Kraken. And he now has eight goals and 10 points in 15 contests with his new squad. Tolvanen's skills are on display on the second line and PP2, instead of being buried as a 4F checker. Or a healthy scratch. He's fast, skilled and intense, and boasts a lethal release. Tolvanen won't replace Auston Matthews on your roster – no one can. But his goals might help a little.

Back to making moments matter.

Ken Holland has taken some flak for not getting his Oilers a Cup. But it's clear this isn't the team we came to hate with Kevin Lowe and Craig McTavish at the helm. It takes time to change culture and then to benefit from that shift. They seem to have made that turn.

A lot of teams could benefit from that kind of turn. I could probably list a half dozen more, and even the Oilers' opponent Saturday night.

I'm told I adored the Oilers during their Cup dominance in the 80s, but I have zero recollection of it. Maybe they'll be my go-to squad for the playoffs. After all, I'm a cynical Leafs' fan. And I know I don't trust their current excellence.

I wish I did.

Until next week.



