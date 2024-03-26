Hurricanes at Penguins Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Hurricanes at Penguins

The Hurricanes (45-20-7) hit the road to meet the Penguins (30-30-10) in a Metropolitan Division battle on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Carolina is coming off a 2-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, cashing the Under (6.5). Each of the past three games have been decided by a single goal, with a shootout loss in Washington on Friday, and an overtime victory on Thursday in Raleigh against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh skates in on an 0-2-1 skid in the past three games, all on the road, although it won the most recent game on home ice against the Detroit Red Wings on St. Patrick's Day, 6-3. The Pens are 2-1-0 in the past three games at PPG Paints Arena.

Jake Guentzel makes his return to Pittsburgh for the first time since Carolina acquired him at the NHL trade deadline, so he is likely to get a warm welcome. The diminutive forward has managed multi-point performances in four of his past six games, while piling up two goals and 12 points in eight games since joining the Canes.

These teams have met three times so far this season, with the home team winning each of the first three meetings. However, Carolina is 8-2-0 in the past 10 in the series dating back to Feb. 20, 2022. The Under has cashed in four in a row, and at a 7-1-1 clip in the past nine in the series, too.

Pyotr Kochetkov (19-12-4, 2.46 GAA, .909 SV%, 3 SO) is projected to get the starting nod for the Hurricanes, while Alex Nedeljkovic (10-6-5, 2.99 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO) is likely to get the start against his former organization.

Kochetkov is looking to get his mojo back after getting tuned up in Washington last time out on Friday. He allowed six goals on just 25 shots in a wild 7-6 shootout loss in D.C., but he is still a respectable 3-2-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .898 SV% in six starts in March despite the lopsided outing.

Nedeljkovic is also coming off a start with uneven results, allowing four goals on 25 shots in a 5-4 OT loss at Colorado on Sunday. He has struggled, going 1-2-1 with a 4.18 GAA and .843 SV% in four starts and three relief appearances in March.

Carolina has owned this series, and it is playing much better hockey lately, too. Nedeljkovic might have some extra incentive against his former squad, but he has been awful lately. Back the Hurricanes on the puck line with Ned's giving ways.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes at Penguins

Hurricanes PL (-1.5, +130 at DraftKings)

As far as the totals are concerned, again, the Under is 7-1-1 in the past nine meetings in this series, including 2-1-1 in the past four meetings in the Steel City.

For Carolina, the total has gone low in three of the past four games, while going 5-3 in the past eight outings, and 19-7-1 in the previous 27 outings.

Looking to Pittsburgh, the Over has cashed in five of the past six outings, so be careful. The Pens have allowed 4.7 goals per game in the past three outings, and at least three goals in six straight, and 12 of the past 13 contests, so go lightly on the Under. Pittsburgh has been very giving lately, especially when Nedeljkovic is in between the pipes. But if you have a shop where you can get Under 6.5, rather than a flat 6, that is a better play. However, as Caesars, a flat 6 is also plus-money, which is attractive.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes at Penguins

Under 6 (+105 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Hurricanes at Penguins

Let's look to a pair of Anytime Goal Scorers in this one. We'll keep it simple, too, and unfortunately for anyone looking to back the Pens, we're going with a pair of Hurricanes for this prop.

Carolina All-Star Sebastian Aho has been on fire, scoring four goals in the past two games, including a hat trick in Washington. He has points in six in a row, going for six goals and 11 points with a plus-11 rating in the six-game span, too. It's stunning Fishy is still plus-money as an AGS.

Sebastian Aho Anytime Goal Scorer (+155 at FanDuel)

And, we can't forget about Guentzel. He returns to the Steel City for the first time, and he is certain to get a warm welcome from the fans. The high-scoring forward is the same price as Aho, and an equally decent value for a storybook goal in front of his former home fans.