NHL Best Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks and Parlays for Tuesday, May 14

NHL Picks and Parlays: Expert NHL Bets Tonight (May 14, 2024)

There are two more playoff games on the National Hockey League slate on Tuesday night. The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall, facing the Florida Panthers in Game 5, down 3-1 in their series. Tip-off at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN. The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers battle at Rogers Place at 9:30 p.m. ET in the second end of the doubleheader. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers

The Bruins have their backs against the wall, staring elimination in the face in Game 5 in South Florida. It's been a tough road to hoe lately, especially since Brad Marchand was missing from Game 4 due to an upper-body injury after a hard hit from Sam Bennett. Marchand was able to make the trip to South Florida, but the captain is uncertain due to his UBI.

The B's found success in Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena, winning 5-1. It's been all downhill in the past three games, getting outscored by a 15-5 margin.

Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves on 41 shots in Game 4, but the offense was unable to solve Sergei Bobrovsky. The Florida goalie was good for 16 saves on 18 shots to push the B's to the brink. Bobrovsky is 7-2-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .892 SV% in the postseason, and he picked up right where he left off last season, when he stood on his head and led Florida to the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Under cashed in Game 4, and we're likely to see a little more defense and goaltending in this one. It's an elimination game, and the Bruins are likely to be quite conservative offensively, as they don't want to make a mistake, giving the Panthers a scoring chance the other way. That would ignite the crowd, and Boston doesn't need any additional obstacles. Look for the Under to be a strong play.

Under 5.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

The Canucks can push the Oilers to the brink of elimination with another road victory. Vancouver posted a 4-3 win in Game 3 in a wild, seesaw affair.

Arturs Silovs is becoming a fan favorite in Vancouver, as he holds down the fort with Thatcher Demko (knee) still nursing an injury, with a potential Game 5 return. Casey DeSmith is also battling a lower-body injury, and he is uncertain. And with the way Silovs has played, there is no need to make a change right now. Silovs is 4-2-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .908 SV% with a shutout in this postseason, including a career-high 42 saves in the Game 4 win.

Brock Boeser and Elias Lindholm were the offensive stars, scoring two goals apiece in the win. Things were so bad that Calvin Pickard came on for the ineffective Stuart Skinner, as the journeyman backup saw his first-ever playoff action. Pickard stopped all three of the shots he faced.

While Vancouver has a 2-1 series lead, all three contests have been one-goal games. I expect Skinner to bounce back and have a strong performance in front of the home fans. If not, this series isn't likely to last much longer. But since we've had so many close games, and betting Edmonton straight up will cost you two times your potential return, back Vancouver on the puck line as 'dogs.

Canucks PL (+1.5, -142 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

2-Way Favorites Parlay (+207 at FanDuel)