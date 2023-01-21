NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Betting Picks for Capitals vs. Golden Knights

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for January 21: Capitals vs. Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals (25-17-6) make the second stop of a three-game Western Conference road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.

This is the second and final meeting of the regular season in this rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Vegas picked up a 3-2 win in overtime in the nation's capital behind Logan Thompson on Nov. 1.

The Capitals kicked off the road trip with a 4-0 victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night behind Darcy Kuemper, who is projected to make the start in this one. He didn't face VGK in the first meeting on the second end of a back-to-back.

Kuemper (14-11-4, 2.46 GAAm .920 SV%, 5 SO) gets his first crack against the Knights, and Logan Thompson (18-12-1, 2.72 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) is on the opposite end of the ice. Thompson allowed just two goals on 21 shots on Nov. 1 in the 3-2 OT win.

The Caps have been red-hot on the road lately, winning nine of the past 10 games on the road, while going 12-2 in the past 14 games when playing on a day of rest. In addition, Washington has won five of the past seven outings against Pacific Division foes, while going 7-3 in the past 10 games against teams with a winning overall record, too.

The Golden Knights aren't nearly as hot, winning just once in the past five games. Vegas is also 1-4 in the past five games at home.

Playing Washington on the money line certainly comes with some risk, as VGK has won the past four meetings, with the favorite going 6-1 in the previous seven outings. Still, the Caps have been the hotter team lately.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Capitals vs. Golden Knights

Capitals ML (+100 at BetMGM)

As far as the total is concerned, goals could be at a little bit of a premium. We did see the Under cash in the first meeting in D.C.

The Under is 4-0-1 in Washington's prior five games against Western Conference foes, while going 5-1 in the past six games against Pacific Division foes. In addition, the Under is 5-0 in the past five games in the fourth outing of a 4-in-6 (four games in six days) situation.

For Vegas, the Under has cashed at a 3-1-1 clip in the past five outings, while going 3-1-1 in the past five games on The Strip, too. In addition, the Under is 5-2-1 in the past eight outings against Eastern Conference foes.

NHL Totals Bets for Capitals vs. Golden Knights

Over 6.5 (+100 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Capitals vs. Golden Knights

For player props, there are a couple of options to really hone in on.

It's not shocking, but Washington's Alex Ovechkin might be the hottest player on offense for the Caps. He has failed to light the lamp in the past three outings, but he has three helpers during the span. As a result, look to the Over for apples with Ovie at plus-money value.

Alex Ovechkin Over 0.5 Assists (+140 at FanDuel)

Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson has been blanked in each of the past five outings. The 28-year-old Saskatchewan native was drafted in the third round by the Caps in 2012, so he'll likely bring a little extra in this on. He had an assist in the first meeting against Washington, and it's a good bet for him to get off the schneid and get back onto the scoresheet.