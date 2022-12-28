NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Bruins vs. Devils

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for December 28: Bruins vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins (27-4-3) wrap up a three-game road trip Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils (22-10-2) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. This is the second time in five days that these teams have met in Northern New Jersey, with Boston coming away with a 4-3 victory in the first battle on Friday night.

The Bruins were cooled off in Canada's national capital against the Ottawa Senators by a 3-2 count in a shootout, as Jeremy Swayman came up just short.

The Devils haven't played since Friday's game against the B's, so technically this is a back-to-back for New Jersey.

Jack Hughes opened the scoring with a power-play goal in Friday's game, giving New Jersey a 1-0 lead heading to the second period. The second 20 minutes was all Boston, as Patrice Bergeron scored, David Pastrnak scored the next two goals, and Jake DeBrusk put a bow on the scoring with a four-goal period. Jersey chipped away with a pair of goals by Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich, cutting the lead to 4-3 with 6:13 left in regulation. That's as close as the Devils would get.

Linus Ullmark (19-1-1, 1.94 GAA, .936 SV%, 2 SO) did not start in Ottawa last night, but he gets the nod against New Jersey again. He was the beneficiary of that four-goal second period, while he turned aside 37 of the 40 shots he faced to pick up the road victory.

The Devils countered with Mac Blackwood, and he was slapped for four goals on 18 shots, getting a shower after 40 minutes. Vitek Vanecek (12-4-2, 2.41 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO) finished up, saving all five of the shots he faced in the third period, and he is projected to start Wednesday.

The B's are 19-7 in the past 26 games inside the Metropolitan Division, while going 20-8 in the past 28 games against teams with a winning overall record, and 8-3 in the past 11 games on the road.

The Devils have cooled off significantly, winning just once in the past eight games for bettors, while going 0-5 in the past five at home, and 1-6 in the past seven against Eastern Conference foes. As such, you have to back Boston, and it is amazing that the B's are actually a slight underdog at some books. Take advantage.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Bruins vs. Devils

Bruins -106 ML (at FanDuel)

The B's scored just two goals in the SOL against the Senators on Tuesday, but Boston has lit the lamp at least two times in 22 consecutive games dating back to a 2-1 loss in Toronto on Nov. 5.

Playing in a back-to-back situation is great news for the Bruins, as the Over is 7-1-1 in the past nine games when playing on no rest. The Over is also 13-6 in the past 19 games on the road, too, while cashing in each of the past five meetings against the Devils.

For the Devils, it's all about the Under lately, although the Over did cash Friday against Boston. Still, that was a rare Over, as the Under was 5-0 in the previous five outings entering that contest. The Under is also 7-3-1 in the past 11 games at home, and 4-1 in the past five inside the Eastern Conference.

While the B's have impressive numbers seeming to indicate an Over is the play, Ullmark will be in between the crease, and he has allowed very little. This will be a lower scoring affair.

NHL Totals Bets for Bruins vs. Devils

Under 6.5 (+100 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Bruins vs. Devils

On props, there are a few props worth investigating.

Devils rearguard Dougie Hamilton has registered a goal with 11 assists in 11 games in December, going scoreless in just two of the previous nine contests. He also was credited with a pair of apples against the Bruins on Friday last time out.

Over 0.5 Points (-140 at FanDuel)

Bruins pivot Patrice Bergeron has picked up three goals and six points with a plus-3 rating across the past four outings, grabbing at least one point in three of the contests. He should be able to etch his name onto the scoresheet for at least one point.

Over 0.5 Points (-142 at FanDuel)

Sticking with Bergeron, he has squeezed off 12 total shots on goal (SOG) in the past two games, including eight on Tuesday in Ottawa, and four on Friday in New Jersey. He has managed 27 SOG across the past six games, or an average of 4.5 per game. At plus-money, this is hard to pass up.

Over 3.5 Shots (+136 at FanDuel)

Like Bergeron above, David Pastrnak hasn't seen a shot he doesn't like lately. He has exactly six shots in each of the past three games, and he has five or more shots in six of the previous seven contests. Again, at plus-money, this is super tempting.

Over 4.5 Shots (+114 at FanDuel)

For NHL or Blue Jackets fans in Ohio, remember that you can wager at Ohio sportsbook apps later this week when the Buckeye State launches sports betting.