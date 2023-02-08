NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Wednesday, February 8

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

There are two games on the National Hockey League slate for Wednesday night. We'll take a look at picks to win, as well as total plays and perhaps a player prop or two.

Massachusetts is gearing up to launch sports betting and you can stay in the loops with RotoWire and keep up with the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos at all Massachusetts Sportsbooks and Massachusetts Betting Apps.

NHL Expert Bets Tonight

Moneyline Play for Canucks at Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks travel to meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. This will be the first of two regular-season meetings in the next week, as the teams will also battle in the Pacific Northwest next Wednesday.

The Canucks gave the New Jersey Devils all they could handle in a 5-4 overtime win by the home side on Monday night as the Over connected. Vancouver's offense has come alive recently, posting 15 goals across the past four contests despite the fact it traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders prior to the All-Star break.

The Rangers have picked up back-to-back wins, both against Western Conference teams, including a 5-4 OT win over the Calgary Flames on Monday in the first game after the break. New York has won eight in a row against the Western Conference, while going 10-3 in the previous 13 at home.

While the Canucks have won five straight in this series, you have to back the Blueshirts on the puck line, as there is no value playing them on the moneyline.

Rangers PL -1.5 (+105 at BetMGM)

Sign up at BetMGM with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code for a $1,000 first bet bonus.

Total Play for Canucks at Rangers

The Canucks are expected to use Spencer Martin (11-13-1, 3.94 GAA, .875 SV%) in the crease, while the Rangers counter with All-Star Igor Shesterkin (21-8-7, 2.45 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO).

Shesterkin will face a Canucks offense which has been on the rise lately, and he has actually been much better on the road than at home.

The Over is 2-0-2 in the past four games overall for the Canucks, while going 6-2-3 in the past 11 games against winning teams. While the Rangers have cashed the Under in six of the previous eight games overall, the Over is 5-2-1 in the past eight in this series, and Vancouver's offense is averaging 3.8 goals per game (GPG) across the past four contests. Look for this one to go high.

Over 6.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Player Props for Canucks at Rangers

New York's Filip Chytil is working on a four-game goal-scoring streak, totaling six goals with an assist and a plus-6 rating during the span. He lit the lamp twice in Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, and he is worth a look for a chance to more than double up your initial wager.

Filip Chytil Anytime Scorer (+240 at FanDuel)

Moneyline Play for Wild at Stars

The Wild and Stars meet for the third time in four regular-season meetings, and like last season, the road team has made itself at home in this series.

The road team has won four straight meetings dating back to March 6, 2022, and the underdog is 4-1 in the past five in this series, while cashing at a 7-2 clip across the past nine overall.

Minnesota has cashed in seven of the past 10 games inside the Central Division, while going 9-4 in the past 13 games when playing on a day of rest. Dallas has managed a 4-1 record in the past five inside the Central, but it is 1-4 in the past five games when playing on a day of rest.

The road team has won four in a row in this series, and the Wild is worth playing at plus-money in what should be a close battle between two hot goaltenders.

Wild ML (+123 at BetRivers)

Check out all the NHL offerings at BetRivers when you sign up with the BetRivers promo code and unlock up to $500 in second chance bets.

Total Play for Wild at Stars

The Wild have confirmed to use Filip Gustavsson to start for the Wild. He has allowed two or fewer goals in five of the past six outings, and eight of the past 10 games overall. In the month of January, Gustavsson has posted a 3-2-0 record, 2.05 GAA and .929 SV% in five starts in January. He has had three consecutive months with a 2.05 GAA or lower, and plenty of Under results have followed when he is in between the pipes.

The Stars are expected to counter with Jake Oettinger, who is 22-7-7 with a 2.25 GAA, .924 SV% and 4 SO. He allowed just a single goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 win at Minnesota on Dec. 29, but he was also pulled after two periods while allowing four goals on 16 shots in a 6-5 SOL against the Wild on Dec. 4.

The Under is 4-0 in the past four games overall for the Wild, while cashing at a 3-1-1 mark in the past five against winning teams. The Under is 5-0 in the past five games at home for the Stars, while going 20-6-1 in the past 27 games overall.

Under 5.5 (+102 at BetRivers)

Player Props for Wild at Stars

Tyler Seguin of the Stars is on a cold streak, going without a point in five consecutive outings since lighting the lamp twice in Los Angeles on Jan. 19 for his most recent points. He has run hot and cold all season, as he had five goals and eight points in a six-game streak prior to the five-game skid. Fade Seguin until he starts to get back onto the scoresheet.

Tyler Seguin Under 0.5 Points (-148 at FanDuel)