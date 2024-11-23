NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, November 23

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Saturday, Nov. 23

The National Hockey League has 15 games on the schedule for Saturday. We're not going to go through all of those games, but we will focus on the two games with a puck drop of 8 p.m. ET or later. The Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks tangle in the Bay Area at 8 p.m., while the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers square off at 10 p.m. ET. Both games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks

The Sabres (10-9-1) and Sharks (6-11-5) meet at the SAP Center in San Jose, where Buffalo is looking to sweep California.

Buffalo picked up a 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night by a 1-0 score, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted the impressive shutout. On Friday night, Luukkonen was back in the crease, turning aside 22 of the 24 shots he faced to pick up the 3-2 win in overtime.

Buffalo fell behind 2-0 to the Ducks last night, but Alex Tuch and Jason Zucker scored within 50 seconds of each other late in the second period to level the game at 2-2. After a scoreless third period, Jiri Kulich provided the heroics in overtime.

Now, the Sabres play on no rest. Last season, that was a disaster, as Buffalo was 3-9-0 when playing the second end of a back-to-back while posting a dismal -19 rating. The under was 7-5-0 in those games, too. This season, Buffalo is 0-3-0 when playing on no rest, with the under cashing in two of those outings with a -5 differential.

For the Sharks, they're skidding again, winning just once in the past six games. San Jose has allowed three or more goals in each of those outings, too, with the over going 3-1 in the past four games.

The Sabres are expected to start former Shark James Reimer (0-2-0, 4.50 GAA, .864 save percentage). He'll be countered by Mackenzie Blackwood (4-6-3, 3.07 GAA, .910 save percentage, one shutout). The over looks pretty good.

Over 6.0 Goals (-118 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers

The Rangers (12-5-1) wrap up a four-game road trip against the Oilers (10-9-2) on Saturday night.

New York has won two of the first three games on their road trip, but it is coming off a 3-2 loss against the Calgary Flames last time out on Thursday night.

Edmonton is looking to turn around a strange trend in this series where the road team has picked up four straight wins.

The Oilers have managed just one win in the past four games. Edmonton is allowing three or more goals in seven of the past nine games.

Igor Shesterkin (8-5-1, 2.82 GAA, .914 save percentage, one shutout) and Stuart Skinner (6-6-2, 3.33 GAA, .876 save percentage, one shutout) are expected to be the starting netminders in this battle. With the way the Oilers have been letting in goals lately, backing the Rangers while going high makes for a nice same-game parlay (SGP).

And, just for fun, let's back Connor McDavid as an anytime goal scorer. He has managed six goals and 15 points in the past seven games, including three power-play goals.

Oilers ML (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Score (+115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+1616 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (+106) - Sabres at Sharks

Rangers ML (+112) at Oilers

Over 6.5 Goals (-105) - Rangers at Oilers

Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Score (+115)

3-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+733 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Rangers ML (+112) at Oilers

Over 6.5 Goals (-105) - Rangers at Oilers

Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Score (+115)

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+302 at FanDuel Sportsbook)