NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, November 30

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Saturday, Nov. 30

The National Hockey League has 12 games on the slate for Saturday, the second straight day with a ton of activity. We'll preview the three games with a 10 p.m. ET puck drop, as they are all very intriguing. Let's work on building that bankroll for the holiday season. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche

The Oilers (12-9-2) meet the Avalanche (13-11-0) at Ball Arena in Denver with a puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET. All of the games listed below start at the same time and can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

The Oilers are coming off a 4-3 win in overtime on the road in Salt Lake City on Friday, cashing as moderate favorites (-152) as the over (6.5) hit. Edmonton has won three of the past four games, while the over is 4-0 in the span.

The Avalanche suffered a 5-3 loss on the road against the Dallas Stars Friday, also cashing the over (6.5). The total has gone high in three of the past four contests.

Edmonton is 6-2-1 in the past nine outings, with the over going 7-2 in the span. It has scored three or more goals four in a row and eight of the past nine contests.

Colorado has had goaltending issues, allowing three or more goals in three of the past four contests. They have allowed 4.5 goals per game (GPG) during the stretch.

We'll go high on the total as the best play.

Over 6.5 Goals (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Utah Hockey Club at Vegas Golden Knights

The Utah Hockey Club (9-10-4) meets the Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-3) for the third time this season. So far, Vegas is undefeated in the season series, winning 4-3 in overtime on November 2nd, while doubling up Utah 4-2 in Salt Lake on November 15 as a slight favorite (-119). The over is 1-0-1 in the two meetings.

Utah lost 4-3 in overtime last night and is just 2-4-1 in their past seven games, with the span beginning November 15 in that loss to Vegas. Karel Vejmelka started Saturday, but the Hockey Club will likely turn to Jaxson Stauber for his season debut.

Ilya Samsonov (5-2-1, 3.08 GAA, .904 save percentage) is expected to go for the home side. Vegas won 4-3 Friday behind Adin Hill, who will get a rest.

Let's side with the Golden Knights on the puck line while avoiding the total. If you want to play a same-game parlay (SGP), backing the over would be the lean.

Golden Knights -1.5 (+125 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken

The Sharks (8-13-5) meet the Kraken (11-12-1) at Climate Pledge Arena.

San Jose worked over Seattle 8-5 on Friday in the Bay Area. Now they meet in the Pacific Northwest in the second end of the home-and-home.

For the Sharks, Jake Walman had two goals, while six others scored, including Macklin Celebrini. The latter had a goal and an assist. It was more than enough to back Vitek Vanecek, who made 26 saves in the winner.

Looking to the Kraken, Shane Wright had two goals, while Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three points in the loss.

Mackenzie Blackwood (4-8-3, 3.14 GAA, .902 save percentage, one shutout) and Joey Daccord (10-5-1, 2.46 GAA, .916 save percentage, one shutout) are expected to be the starting goaltenders.

The Sharks have won three of the past four meetings in this series, with the over cashing in two of the past three in the series, with two of three in Seattle. Let's back the over here.

Over 6 Goals (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+668 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-112) - Oilers at Avalanche

Golden Knights -1.5 (+128) vs. Utah Hockey Club

Over 5.5 Goals (-128) - Sharks at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+237 at FanDuel Sportsbook)