NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, January 22

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Wednesday, Jan. 22

The National Hockey League (NHL) has four total games on the schedule for Wednesday night, including two nationally televised games. The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils meet at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network, while the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings tangle at 10 p.m. on TNT/truTV/Max. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos such as this BetMGM bonus code that features a first-bet offer of up to $1,500.

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

The Bruins (23-19-6) and Devils (26-17-6) meet at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. ET, and again, the game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

This is the first matchup this year. Last season, Boston edged New Jersey 2-1 in the meetings, although the Bruins outscored the Devils 9-4. The B's have won eight of the past nine in this series since Nov. 13, 2021, too, outscoring the Devs 36-15. The Under is on a 4-1 run in the series, too.

Boston doubled up the San Jose Sharks 6-3 last time out as a big favorite (-203), cashing the Over (6) for the fourth consecutive game. The Bruins have picked up seven out of a possible eight points, going 3-0-1.

New Jersey has had trouble lighting the lamp lately, going 0-2-2 in the past four games, with exactly one goal in three of the past four contests. Since Dec. 28, the Devils are on a 2-6-3 skid, with the Under dominating at a 9-1 clip since New Year's Eve. The total has gone low at a 19-3 pace in the past 22 contests since Dec. 2, too.

Jacob Markstrom (21-9-5, 2.20 GAA, .912 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to start. The Under is 7-1 in his past eight starts, and 15-2 in his past 17 assignments.

Jeremy Swayman (15-15-4, 2.94 GAA, .897 SV%, 2 SO) is likely for the B's. The Over has cashed in each of his past three starts, while going 4-2 in his past six outings.

The Bruins are worth a look as an underdog on the puckline, and we'll go low lightly.

Bruins +1.5 (-160 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+100 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Don't wager on your favorite sports betting apps without knowing the latest NHL odds.

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

The Jets (31-14-3) and the Avalanche (28-19-1) tangle at Ball Arena in Denver at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

This is the fourth and final meeting of the regular season. The home team has won all three meetings this season, with Connor Hellebuyck (28-7-2, 2.02 GAA, .927 SV%, 6 SO) posting a pair of shutouts in Winnipeg. That includes a 3-0 win Jan. 11 in the most recent meetings in the 'Peg, as he kicked aside all 22 shots he faced. Hellebuyck is 4-2-1 with a 2.14 GAA and .912 save percentage with the shutout in seven January outings.

In that Jan. 11 win, Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including the game-winning tally, while Mark Scheifele notched an even-strength goal in the second period.

For the Avs, they will likely counter with Mackenzie Blackwood (15-13-4, 2.56 GAA, .917 SV%, 1 SO). Mac has coughed up seven goals in the past two starts, both losses, and both at home. Despite the setbacks to the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers in those outings, he is 4-3-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .921 save percentage in seven starts and one relief appearance in January.

Colorado is just 3-4-0 in the past seven games, while the Under is 6-3 in the past nine outings. However, Winnipeg has dropped the past two games, getting outscored 8-3. That includes a 5-2 loss in Utah on Monday as the Over (5.5) cashed.

Let's roll with the home team, and we'll side with the Under.

Avalanche ML (-130 at BetMGM)

Under 6.0 Goals (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings

The Panthers (28-17-3) and the Kings (25-14-5) meet at Crypto.com Arena, and the puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

Florida opened the four-game Western Conference swing with a 5-2 win in Anaheim on Tuesday, and now it plays on no rest cross-town against the Kings. Florida has picked up wins in three of the past four games, while going 3-1 in the past four games on the road, too.

Sergei Bobrovsky started in Anaheim, so Spencer Knight (9-6-1, 2.45 GAA, .905 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to get the nod in between the pipes. Knight kicked aside all 34 shots he faced against the Ducks in Sunrise in the front end of the home-and-home. He is 3-0-0 with a 0.85 GAA and .969 save percentage in three starts and one relief appearance.

The Kings were pounded 5-1 by the Pittsburgh Penguins last time out Monday, and they're just 1-4-0 in the past five games. In addition, L.A. has scored two or fewer goals in six of the past seven games, while averaging 1.8 GPG in the past seven outings, while allowing 15 goals in the previous eight contests, or 1.9 GPG. The Under is 5-3 in the eight-game span.

Let's roll with the Panthers as short 'dogs on the road, while playing the Under,

Panthers ML (+105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-108 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Today's NHL Best Bet(s)

We bounced back Tuesday night, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars comfortably went Under (6) in a 2-1 win by the road team. Now, let's work on a win streak.

The Under in the Winnipeg-Colorado game is the play, as anytime Hellebuyck is in action, it's time to go low on the total.

Jets-Avalanche - Under 6 (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Bet Best Record

Yesterday: 1-1 (100.0%, +100)

Year-to-date: 1-1 (50.0%, -40)

NHL Parlays Tonight

6-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+3380 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bruins +1.5 (-162) at Devils

Under 5.5 (+100) - Bruins at Devils

Under 5.5 (+100) - Avalanche vs. Jets

Avalanche ML (-137) vs. Jets

Panthers ML (+102) at Kings

Under 5.5 (-108) - Panthers at Kings

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+670 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+100) - Bruins at Devils

Under 5.5 (+100) - Avalanche vs. Jets

Under 5.5 (-108) - Panthers at King

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+249 at FanDuel Sportsbook)