NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for Sabres vs. Bruins

NHL Bets for March 2: Expert Picks and Props for Sabres vs. Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres (31-24-4) travel to meet the Boston Bruins (47-8-5) at TD Garden in Boston, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Sabres have climbed to within three points of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, and four points behind the New York Islanders for the top wild card. The Isles have five games in hand over the Sabres, so Buffalo finds itself in great shape as it tries to end an 11-year playoff drought.

The Bruins have shown no signs of letting up, and they still haven't had a double-digit loss total. The B's haven't stood pat during the period leading up to the NHL trade deadline, bringing in Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov for a little postseason experience, grit and occasion scoring.

Buffalo was tripped up 5-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets last time out on Tuesday, snapping a three-game win streak. Still, Buffalo has scored three or more goals in seven consecutive contests, averaging 4.7 goals per game (GPG) during the impressive span.

Boston has rattled off eight straight victories, including a 4-3 win in overtime Tuesday against the visiting Calgary Flames. The B's have scored three or more goals in each of the victories during the streak, averaging 4.1 GPG. The way the offenses are going lately, this has the potential to be a high-scoring shootout in Beantown.

The last time these teams met on New Year's Eve in Boston, the Sabres picked up a 4-3 win in overtime behind Ukko-Pekko Lukkonen. Alex Tuch scored a pair of goals, including the OT GWG, with Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson also chipping in.

All of the big guns scored for Boston, as David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron (PPG) and Brad Marchand etched their names onto the scoresheet against UPL, but it wasn't enough.

The road team has won in both of the previous meetings this season, as Boston served Buffalo a 3-1 loss at KeyBank Center on Nov. 12, and it was a rare win for Keith Kinkaid against Craig Anderson.

The Sabres have won 16 of the past 21 road games, while going 7-3 in the past 10 when working on a day of rest. They're 5-2 in the past seven games overall, too.

For the Bruins, they're playing in the fourth game in six days, and Boston is 4-1 in the past five in the fourth of a 4-in-6 situation. The B's are also 45-15 in the past 60, or a .750 winning percentage, when working on a day of rest.

I really like the way the Sabres are playing lately, and I like Buffalo at plus-money on the puck line for a little insurance. It's quite a risk playing Buffalo straight up in Boston, where the Bruins are a ridiculous 24-2-3.

NHL Money Line Bets for Sabres vs. Bruins

Sabres PL (+1.5, +104 at FanDuel)

The Over has connected in four of the past five games overall, while cashing in five straight when working on a day of rest. The Over is 8-3 in the past 11 games inside the Atlantic Division, too.

For the Bruins, while the Under has cashed in five of the past six games against teams with a winning record, the B's are lighting the lamp quite frequently lately.

The Over is also 7-3 in the past 10 meetings in this series. Look for plenty of fire-wagon hockey against one team sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, and another looking to crash the playoff party for the first time in a while.

NHL Totals Bets for Sabres vs. Bruins

Over 6.5 (-103 at BetRivers)

NHL Player Props for Sabres vs. Bruins

Taking a look at the player props, we have a couple of bona fide options to help build that bankroll.

Buffalo's Tage Thompson has rolled up five goals in the past four games, and six goals and 11 points during his current seven-game point streak, too. TNT also struck for a goal on NYE in Boston, while also lighting the lamp in the first meeting on Nov. 12.

Look for Thompson to light the lamp for the third game in as many meetings against the Bruins, and he is a solid value at plus-money.

Tage Thompson Anytime Scorer (+128 at FanDuel)

Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins has managed three helpers across the past three games, and he has three goals and seven points in six games since returning from a six-week injury. He is a tremendous value to notch at least one helper.

DeBrusk chipped in with an apple in the OT loss against the Bruins on NYE, and he also contributed a helper on Nov. 12 in Buffalo.