NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for December 5, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy first Friday of the new year! We've got a small 3-game slate on the NHL docket tonight, but you already know we're diving into the action. I'm calling my NHL picks tonight the Frothy Friday 4, because I'm serving up the 5 best NHL bets and player props tonight. Let's feast!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Blackhawks, Devils over 6.5 (-110 on DraftKings)

The Devils have the best power play in the game right now and are scoring 3.5 goals per game over their last 10 overall. They dropped a 6-spot on the Caps on Thursday night, and scored 12 in their previous 3 games before that. They've also given up 3.3 goals per game over their last 10 too, which bodes well for Connor Bedard and company coming off a back-to-back. The Blackhawks have only scored 2 goals in their last 3 games, but they posted 11 in their previous 3 games before that. I could see this one being a 5-2 or 5-3 kinda scoreboard by night's end.

Jets, Ducks under 6.5 (-132 on FanDuel)

The Jets head into Anaheim riding a 4-game win streak and winners of 8 of their last 10. 6 of their games in a row have gone under 6.5 and 7 of their last 10 overall. They played in San Jose last night and only managed 2 goals in their 2-1 win over the league's worst team. Ducks' goalie Lukas Dostal posted a 55-save performance in his club's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The Ducks have lost 7 of their last 10 and 6 of those 10 games have gone under 6.5. I like this line.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Dawson Mercer over 0.5 points (-125 on DraftKings)

I love watching the Devils play. Even when they lose, the games are exciting, fast-paced, and full of offense. One of the players I love watching the most on their team is this guy. He nearly had a hatty against the Caps the other night and his presence was felt the whole game. He's got 10 points in his last 10 games so I like his chances to get on the scoreboard against a tired Blackhawks squad tonight and to help us hit the over 6.5 too.

Brent Burns over 0.5 points (+114 on DraftKings)

Burns has 7 points in his last 10 games and logs a ton of ice time for the Canes. I like his matchup with the Caps tonight. I watched both of the Caps' last 2 games, and D-men had a lot of scoring chances in both contests. Burns should get his chances tonight, so if you're feeling extra frisky you could sprinkle a little juice on his shots on goal prop (over 2.5 -105).

Happy hunting y'all!