NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Golden Knights vs. Devils

NHL Picks for January 24: Golden Knights vs. Devils

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-2) play the second contest of a six-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils (30-12-4) Tuesday night at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

This is the first of two regular-season meetings, as these teams will also meet March 3 in Las Vegas. The road team has won three of the past four meetings in this series, with New Jersey winning the most recent battle on April 18 in Nevada. VGK has won four of the past five meetings overall.

Vegas stubbed its toe in the opener of the trip, falling 4-1 against the Arizona Coyotes at cozy Mullett Arena on Sunday. Overall, VGK has won just once in the past five outings, which is easily its worst five-game stretch of the season.

New Jersey was in a bit of a nosedive for most of December, but the Devils have been rejuvenated lately. Jersey is working on a seven-game point streak, including each of the previous three games which were unable to be decided in regulation.

The Golden Knights are expected to start Pacific Division All-Star Logan Thompson (19-13-1, 2.71 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO), which the Devils are likely to counter with Vitek Vanecek (19-5-2, 2.32 GAA, .916 SV%, 2 SO).

Thompson was on the short end of Sunday's 4-1 loss in Arizona, stopping just 19 of 22 shots. He is just 2-4-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .896 SV% in six starts in the month of January.

On the other end of the ice, Vanecek has been on fire lately, winning seven consecutive starts. That includes a sparkling 6-0-0 record, 2.11 GAA and .930 SV% in six January outings.

The Golden Knights are 16-6 in the past 22 road games, while going 15-6 in the past 21 against Eastern Conference foes. But again, they're also just 1-4 in the past five games overall, too.

The Devils have won just two of the past 10 games overall, but they're an impressive 6-1 in the past seven games overall, while cashing at a 14-4 clip in the past 18 games against Western Conference foes, while going a sparkling 11-1 in the past 12 games against the Pacific Division.

The Devils on the ML is a little pricey, but since each of their past three games have gone to OT or a shootout, you can't risk playing the puck line on the home side.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Golden Knights vs. Devils

Devils ML (-165 at BetMGM)

The lean here is to the Over based on the most recent trends.

While the Under has cashed in five in a row away from The Strip for VGK, the Over is 3-1-1 in the past five games against winning teams, while going 4-1-1 in the past six tries against Metropolitan Division foes.

The Devils are all about the Over lately, going 7-1 in the past eight games overall. In addition, the Over is 5-0 in the past five games against Western Conference teams, while hitting at a 4-0-1 clip in the past five games against Pacific Division clubs. New Jersey has also cashed in 11 of the past 12 games following a victory.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (+104 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights vs. Devils

For player props, we'll look to a pair of Jacks to beat the house, with one apiece for each organization.

Vegas' Jack Eichel limps into this road contest with no goals and just one assist across the past five outings with a minus-4 rating. As such, playing the Under in points is the way to be until he starts to turn things around.

Jack Eichel Under 0.5 Points (+134 at FanDuel)

For the home side, New Jersey's lone All-Star representative Jack Hughes has been on fire lately, going for four goals and nine points, including three power-play points, across the past five outings. Going for two points is a tall order, but at this price point it's worth a roll of the dice.

