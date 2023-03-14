NHL Bets Today: Free NHL Picks for Tuesday, March 14

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks Tonight: Expert Bets for Tuesday, March 14

Every game is meaningful at this point in the NHL season, but heck, when you're a sports bettor every game is meaningful no matter what. Here are the top three NHL bets for tonight. Let's go have ourselves an evening, y'all!

Top NHL Picks Tonight

Kings vs Islanders

Every point matters at this point in the season, and these two teams will be fighting for every point they can get down the stretch. The Kings sit just three points back of first place in the Pacific and the Western Conference overall and are 5-0-1 in their last 6. The Islanders are 4-1-1 in their last 6 and are jockeying for position in the final two Wild Card spots in the East. These two teams met back on February 24 and the Kings walked out of UBS Arena with a 3-2 win. The Kings went up 3-0 at one point in that game and held the Isles to only 18 shots on goal. The Kings have historically fared well in matchups against the Islanders at home where they'll play tonight, winning 9 of the last 11 in LA. I think the Kings just have too much mojo right now as they're 11-2-2 in their last 15 games overall and no team has allowed fewer goals than the Kings have since March 1.

Kings ML -135

Oilers vs Senators

The Senators need to get back on track after dropping two straight games to Pacific Division opponents. They lost 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday only to fall 5-1 to the Flames in Calgary the next night. The Oilers are returning home looking to get back on track in their own right after going 2-2 on a recent road trip. The Oilers have gone 7-1-4 in their last 12 home games though, which is tied for the best mark in the NHL since January 5. The Senators badly need points so I think both teams will play inspired hockey tonight. This should be a fun game to watch.

Senators PL -125

Jets vs Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are in rare air for their standards, having lost two games in a row and getting shut out in both. They also suffered a huge blow to their lineup losing Andrei Svechnikov long-term. The Jets head into Raleigh after winning road games against the Panthers and Lightning, both impressive feats given the home-ice advantage those teams touted. The Jets were sputtering just before those wins though and the Canes were on a bit of a hot streak. Frederik Andersen will be in the pipes for the Canes tonight while backup David Rittich will tend the net for the Jets. I'm favoring the home team to get back on track in a big way.

Hurricanes PL +120

Happy hunting y'all!