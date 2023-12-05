NHL Bets Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Tuesday, December 5

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Tuesday, December 5

The National Hockey League has eight games on the slate for Tuesday night. We have a few parlay opportunities to build that bankroll for the holidays. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kings vs Blue Jackets

The Kings kick off a four-game road trip in Ohio's capital city against the Blue Jackets. Los Angeles is looking to carry over momentum from a 4-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche last time out on Sunday. Los Angeles cashed the Under for the third consecutive game against the Avs, while going low at an 11-1-1 clip in the past 13 games overall.

For the Blue Jackets, they're coming off a 3-1 loss on Sunday in Boston, and Columbus has alternated losses and wins in the past six games. The Under has cashed in three in a row, and five of the past six games.

Cam Talbot (11-4-1, 1.96 GAA, .930 SV%, 1 SO) was in the crease for the 4-1 win against the Avs, and he has picked up victories in four of the past five starts, while allowing two or fewer goals in five straight outings, and nine of the past 10 outings.

For the Jackets, Elvis Merzlikins (6-8-3, 3.04 GAA, .911 SV%) is likely to get the nod. He kicked aside 41 of 43 shots in a 4-2 win Friday against the visiting Senators, and he has made 33 or more saves in four of the past five outings, allowing three or fewer goals in each of the five starts. We have two goalies playing well, and that's a good recipe for the Under.

Under 6.5 (-118 at FanDuel)

Rangers vs Senators

The Rangers have picked up three consecutive victories, and each of them have been decided by a single goal. New York has picked up six wins in the past seven outings, and the offense has gone for three or more goals in five of the past six contests.

On the flip side, the Senators are not doing well. While Ottawa won 2-0 against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Saturday, halting a three-game losing skid. Ottawa has scored just nine goals in the past five games, and it seems that it is having an extended jet leg from flying overseas to Sweden Nov. 16-18. Since returning, the Sens are 1-3-0, while cashing the Under in three in a row.

However, with New York scoring plenty of goals lately, we'll stay away from the Under. The Rangers are playing better hockey, and it's rather surprising that they're not favored by quite a bit more. The road team has actually won the past three meetings, and the home team has won just once in the past 10 meetings.

Rangers ML (-130 at BetMGM)

Predators vs Blackhawks

The Predators head to the Windy City with six victories in the past seven meetings in this series, including a 4-2 win in the first meeting this season on Nov. 18 at Bridgestone Arena in the Music City. The Under cashed for the third straight time in this series, while going 6-3 in the past nine meetings overall.

Nashville is coming off a 2-1 win in Buffalo last time out, while going 7-2-0 in the past nine games overall. Chicago has dropped three in a row, while going just 2-9-0 in the past 11 outings overall.

We're expected to get a matchup of Juuse Saros (9-10-0, 3.05 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO) against Petr Mrazek (5-8-0, 3.42 GAA, .899 SV%). Saros has picked up the pace, posting 34 saves in the 2-1 win against the Sabres on Sunday. He has won five of the past six starts overall. While he didn't start against Chicago this season, he dominated the Blackhawks with a 2-1-0 record, 1.70 GAA and .943 SV% in three starts last season.

Predators PL (-1.5, +135 at Caesars)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Team Parlay (+616 at FanDuel)

Rangers ML (-134) at Senators

Kings at Blue Jackets Under 6.5 (-118)

Predators -1.5 (+122) at Blackhawks

