NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Penguins vs. Red Wings

NHL Bets for October 18: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Penguins vs. Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1-0) play the first contest in a quick two-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings (2-1-0) at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

The Penguins stumbled out of the chute with a 4-2 setback at home against the Chicago Blackhawks last Tuesday. Pittsburgh bounced back with a 4-0 rout of the Washington Capitals, behind Tristan Jarry, while posting a 5-2 win at home in the second end of a back-to-back with Alex Nedeljkovic leading the way.

The Red Wings are in the same boat as the Pens. Detroit suffered a 4-3 loss in the opener on the road against the New Jersey Devils. However, Ville Husso rebounded with a 6-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, while posting a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning with James Reimer patrolling the crease.

These teams met three times last season, with the Red Wings posting two victories, including a 7-4 win against the Penguins on March 28 at LCA. In the most recent battle in the Motor City, the Pens rolled to a 5-1 win, as Jarry outdueled Husso.

Pittsburgh should bring plenty of energy to the area on Wednesday night, as they're 11-4 in the past 15 games when playing on three or more days of rest. Detroit is 5-12 in the past 17 games playing on a day of rest, while going 3-7 in the past 10 following a win. Until the Red Wings start stacking some wins, you have to stick with the Penguins.

The Over has cashed in four of the past five meetings overall, although the Under (6.5) just cashed in the most recent meeting on April 8 to close out last season.

NHL Money Line Bets for Penguins vs. Red Wings

Penguins ML (-125 at FanDuel)

The Penguins have totaled 11 goals in the first three games, while yielding a total of just six goals. The Under is 2-1 in three games, including both starts with Jarry guarding the cage. Jarry (1-1-0, 1.53 GAA, .944 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start the start in the Motor City, as Nedeljkovic will have to wait to face his former club.

The Red Wings have confirmed Husso (1-1-0, 3.57 GAA, .863 SV%) to start. The Over has cashed in each of his starts, with Detroit allowing four goals apiece in each of his outings. The Under cashed with Reimer in the crease during his shutout last time out.

It's a little difficult to figure the total in this one, and it's likely it's very close, one way or the other. The lean is going Under 6.5 goals here, especially at plus-money at Caesars. But the better play, by far, is playing the money line instead.

NHL Totals Bets for Penguins vs. Red Wings

Under 6.5 (+105 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Penguins vs. Red Wings

Looking at the player props, there are a couple of outstanding options on both sides of the ice.

There was concern with Jake Guentzel heading into the season, as he was making his way back from ankle surgery. It was a close call if he would be ready for Opening Night. He picked up an assist in the opener vs. Chicago, and he has a goal and six points in three games, including at least two assists in each of his past two outings. That includes two power-play helpers in Washington last Friday. At plus-money, Guentzel is a value to log just one apple.

Jake Guentzel Over 0.5 Assists (+110 at BetMGM)

Dylan Larkin has had six shots on goal in New Jersey, seven shots at home against Tampa Bay and five shots on net in Columbus, averaging 6.0 SOG per outing. As such, he is an amazing value at this price point, as he simply needs to squeeze off four total shots, which would be a season low, to cash. And, it's plus-money, to boot! I'd go at this one rather aggressively.

Dylan Larkin Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105 at BetMGM)

