NHL Betting Picks Today: Best NHL Bets for Friday, March 10

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

There are only two games of NHL action on the board tonight, and honestly, they're ugly matchups. The two worst teams in the league are facing off against two middling clubs that are struggling to stay relevant despite big preseason expectations. But, this is where we earn our keep, y'all! Because as brother Bluto says in his heroic speech before the Deltas stormed Faber's parade when the going gets tough………………………..the tough get going!

NHL Expert Picks Tonight

Ducks vs Flames

The odds opened at an obnoxious discrepancy… the Flames are the favorite at -350 on the moneyline while the Ducks are the underdog at +290. Vegas is even assuming the Flames will win this one by 2+ goals putting them at -140 on the -1.5 puck line spread. And you know what, these numbers should be fair and reasonable given that the Flames were projected to win the Pacific Divison at the start of the season. But they've far from lived up to that hype and sit 4 points out of the final Wild Card spot in the West. They're 4-4-2 down the stretch here and have won 2 straight against the Stars and Wild respectively. Those were big points for the Flames to secure against teams higher up in the standings than they are, and they can't afford to drop what should be a gimme against a weak Ducks squad. Despite being in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes for the number 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Ducks have a decent 4-1-2 record over their last 7 tilts. They pushed the Flames to overtime in a 3-2 loss on December 23 despite being doubled up in the shot column. If they get a little puck luck, that could happen again tonight. I just don't think it will…

Flames PL -140

Under 6 +100

Blackhawks vs Panthers

Speaking of obnoxious odds and a surprisingly competitive team in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, this matchup trumps all of the above in the former. The Panthers come into this one as a massive favorite at -410 on the moneyline and are at -165 on the -1.5 puck line spread. Basically, bookies think they're about to blow out the Blackhawks. Which very well could happen here. The Cats are at their best in their own building and are coming off impressive home victories against the Penguins and Golden Knights in the past week. The Hawks have just one win in their last six games, and of those five losses, four of them came by 2+ goals. I am already sweating the Flames picks above, but I am not as stressed about riding the Panthers hard in this one.

Panthers PL -165

Matthew Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal -140

Happy hunting y'all!