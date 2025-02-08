NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

This is the final weekend for the NHL before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Sunday is quite light, so Saturday is more-or-less the end of the action for a while. There are 10 games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations. Good luck!

SLATE PREVIEW

Seven teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, with two (Predators, Kings) at home and the rest (Blackhawks, Stars, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins) on the road.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, LOS vs. ANA ($8,400): The fact the Kings saved Kuemper for Saturday has me wanting to roster him even though they just played Friday. After all, he's posted a 2.19 GAA and .918 save percentage. And the Ducks have produced an NHL-low 2.51 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. NYI ($8,300): The Wild declared Gustavsson Saturday's starter on Friday, which I appreciate as someone who writes DFS articles. He's recorded a 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage overall while the Isles are bottom-eight in offense and on the road for its second matchup in as many days.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($7,600): Binnington has a 2.69 GAA and .911 save percentage over his last eight outings. The Blackhawks may be above the Ducks when it comes to average goals, yet they're last in shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at SAN ($7,300): Johnston started the season slowly, but has been a point-a-game performer with 38 from his last 37 games with a reasonable 13.3 shooting percentage. Though the Stars are on the second of consecutive nights, this matchup is just too favorable with the Sharks last in GAA and shots allowed.

Matthew Knies, TOR at VAN ($6,200): Since missing two appearances, Knies has returned and picked up a goal in three straight. He was also doing well before his brief absence with 10 goals across 13 outings. Thatcher Demko has struggled since coming back with an .889 save percentage. And that's even after bolstering his numbers against the Predators and Sharks.

James van Riemsdyk, CLM vs. NYR ($4,800): Hey, van Riemsdyk is playing with Columbus these days! And the 35-year-old is doing fairly well! Since the start of the New Year, he's registered 15 points. Igor Shesterkin started Friday, leaving Jonathan Quick for Saturday. At 39, he's even older than JVR while carrying an .898 save percentage the last seven seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flyers vs. Penguins

Scott Laughton (C - $5,000), Travis Konecny (W - $7,200), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $4,400)

The Penguins are no longer last in GAA as the Sharks have "pulled away" (such as it is) from the pack. However, they're still 31st. And Pittsburgh is visiting its cross-state rival to play its second game in as many days. I'll go with the Flyers' freshly-minted second line as a stack.

Laughton has been cold, though has notched 10 goals and 15 assists overall. He's also directed at least three shots on net from three of his last six outings, so maybe this matchup will help him get back on track. Konecny is someone who's produced all season with 59 points, 21 of those goals. Kuzmenko is expected to make his Flyers' debut for the Flyers. He tallied five points during his last five with the Flames and potted 39 goals only two years ago.

Wild vs. Islanders

Marco Rossi (C - $6,200), Matt Boldy (W - $7,000), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,800)

This trio comprise Minnesota's top line with all three also participating on the lead power play. The Isles have been battling the Red Wings all season to avoid being last in penalty-kill percentage. That subpar shorthanded side will be working on the second night of a back-to-back, paving the way for success for the Wild's primary man-advantage.

After 40 points last season, Rossi is already at 46 - and that's while not operating as the primary center or the first PP the entire year (10 PPPs overall). Boldy has produced 188 shots through 55 games. In each of the last two seasons, he's recorded at least 25 power-play points - and he's currently on 13. Zuccarello has tallied at least 28 points with the extra man in each of the last three campaigns. He's only at 10 since he missed a few matchups due to injury.

DEFENSEMEN

Colton Parayko, STL vs. CHI ($6,000): 2025 has been kind to Parayko with eight points and 34 shots through his last 15 appearances. I've mentioned the Sharks being last in GAA and shots allowed, but the Blackhawks are also bottom-three in both. And unlike San Jose, Chicago is playing for a second straight night.

Travis Sanheim, PHI vs. PIT ($5,500): Sanheim is one of the streakiest defenseman, though he has an assist and three blocked shots in each of his last two games. Joel Blomqvist will likely be in net for the Pens, and the rookie has struggled to a 3.58 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Owen Power, BUF at NAS ($5,400): Power may be overshadowed by a fellow first-overall pick (Rasmus Dahlin), yet he's still notched six points from his last nine appearances and 21 shots across six. Nashville ranks bottom-eight in GAA and will be on the second day of a back-to-back.

