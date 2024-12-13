NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game in the NHL on Friday as Ottawa travels to Carolina to take on the Hurricanes. It's a single-game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for the lone game.

CAPTAIN

Martin Necas, CAR vs. OTT ($14,700): Necas is tied for second in NHL scoring with 43 points heading into action Thursday. It has been a breakout season for Necas, who struggled in 2023-24 with only 53 points in 77 games. But he has taken his game to a new level this season, becoming the Hurricanes' top scorer. Necas has been a stud on the power play with seven goals and 19 points, leading the NHL in points with the man-advantage.

FLEX

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. OTT ($10,400): Kochetkov is having a fine season, as he is 12-4-0 with a 2.64 GAA and an .894 save percentage. While his save percentage is well below the league average of .901, Kochetov is tied for seventh in the NHL in wins. Kochetov was outstanding in his lone game against the Senators last season, stopping 31 shots in a 4-1 win.

Linus Ullmark, OTT at CAR ($9,400): I like going with both goaltenders in a single-game format. Ullmark is slated to get the start in Carolina. He has been sensational of late, winning his last three starts while giving up only three goals on 89 shots in victories over Detroit, Nashville and Anaheim. Overall, Ullmark is 8-7-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The former Bruin has turned his game around against weaker opponents of late and will get a chance to see how strong he is against a very good Carolina team.

Brady Tkachuk, CAR vs. OTT ($10,600): Tkachuk had a goal and an assist Wednesday after going a pair of games without a point. Tkachuk has 14 goals and 31 points in 28 games, along with 120 shots on goal and 108 hits. He could easily be the MVP on Friday (though I did go with Necas). Tkachuk has made a huge difference on the power play as he has eight goals and trails only Brayden Point in that category.

Nick Jensen, OTT at CAR ($2,800): I have taken some big stars Friday, so I need to look at some very inexpensive players to fill out my lineup card. Jensen has three assists in his last five games, giving the defenseman a goal and 10 assists across 28 appearances. That's pretty good production for his low cost.

Ridly Greig, OTT at CAR ($2,000): Greig has been a bit of a disappointment this season with only two goals and five assists in 25 contests. He does have a goal and two assists on the power play, though, and is averaging 1:43 of ice time with the man advantage. He is a low-cost, high-reward forward who has had two multi-point games this season, after recording four in 2023-24.

