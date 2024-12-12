NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's slate has 14 games, but if you want to play classic contests, you have to play either a 10-game early slate or a four-game late slate. We'll cover both options. All game lines and odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs. Anaheim), St. Louis (vs. San Jose), NY Islanders (vs. Chicago) and Dallas (vs. Nashville) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline in the early games. Colorado (vs. Utah) and Tampa Bay (at Calgary) are the heaviest favorites in the late window. The over/under for Red Wings-Flyers, Capitals-Blue Jackets, Penguins-Canadiens and Hockey Club-Avalanche is 6.5 goals. The Kings-Devils, Blackhawks-Islanders and Bruins-Kraken contests expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Joseph Woll, TOR vs. ANA ($8,500): Woll's six-game winning streak ended against Pittsburgh on Saturday, but he stands a good chance to bounce back Thursday if he gets the nod. He has a 1.99 GAA and a .929 save percentage across his last seven outings. Anaheim will play the second half of a back-to-back versus Toronto following a 5-1 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at CBJ ($8,000): Lindgren has won five of his last six outings, including a 20-save performance in Friday's 3-1 victory over Toronto. He went 3-0-0 with a 1.96 GAA and a .944 save percentage in three games versus the Blue Jackets last season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. ANA ($9,600): Matthews has four goals on 21 shots and two assists in his past five appearances. He has accounted for 10 goals, 19 points and 66 shots across 13 previous games against the Ducks.

Jake Guentzel, TBL at CGY ($7,000): Guentzel has six goals on 24 shots and two assists in seven outings entering Thursday night's action. He has four goals and one assist during his four-game point streak.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. NSH ($5,500): Johnston has been held off the scoresheet once in his last 10 games. He has two even-strength goals, a power-play goal, a short-handed goal, six assists (three on the man advantage) and 28 shots during that stretch.

Matvei Michkov, PHI vs. DET ($4,800): Michkov has generated three goals and seven helpers during his five-game point spree. He has 12 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that period.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Blues vs. Sharks

Robert Thomas (C - $6,000), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $4,100), Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,500)

Thomas has collected three goals and six assists during his four-game point spree. He has one short-handed goal and one power-play helper in that stretch. Buchnevich has earned two goals and four helpers during his six-game scoring streak. He has two assists on the power play and one short-handed over that span. Kyrou has registered three goals, 18 shots and five points in five outings going into Thursday's contest.

The top line of St. Louis should continue to roll offensively versus San Jose on Thursday and won't break the bank in terms of cap investment. The Sharks have surrendered the fifth-most goals per game (3.45) and the second-most shots per game (32.7) in 2024-25.

Capitals at Blue Jackets

Aliaksei Protas (W - $3,500), Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $3,900), Tom Wilson (W - $6,000)

Protas has two goals (one short-handed) on 14 shots and six points in six games going into Thursday's matchup. Dubois has earned two goals, three assists and nine shots in his last four outings. Wilson has five goals, 17 shots and eight points over a seven-game span going into Thursday night's slate.

Washington's new top line, or 1B line, has plenty of offensive upside and bang-for-the-buck potential for Thursday. Columbus ranks 31st in the league in goals against per game (3.80) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. UTA ($8,200): Makar has compiled one goal, five assists, 23 shots and six blocks over his last seven appearances. He recorded a goal, six shots and two blocks in a 5-1 win over Utah on Oct. 24.

Kris Letang, PIT at MTL ($4,500): Letang has amassed three goals, three assists, 21 shots and five blocks in his last five appearances. He has one power-play goal, a short-handed goal and two power-play helpers during that stretch. Letang has contributed one goal, one assist and three shots in two games versus Montreal this season.

