NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Thursday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is set at $50,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs. Edmonton) is the favorite on the moneyline for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Over/Under for the matchup is set for 6.0 goals. The Stars went 2-0-1 versus the Oilers during the 2023-24 regular season.

CAPTAIN

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. EDM ($14,700 as Captain or $9,800 as Flex): Oettinger has been outstanding in the playoffs, posting a 2.09 GAA and a .918 save percentage en route to an 8-5 record. During the second round, he limited the high-scoring Avalanche to one goal in three of the series' last four games. The 25-year-old netminder posted a mark of 1-0-1 against Edmonton during the regular season, including a 35-save shutout on April 3.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at DAL ($15.300 as Captain or $10,200 as Flex): Draisaitl has been all over the scoresheet during the postseason, compiling eight goals and 16 assists during his 12-game point streak. He has 12 power-play points (six goals, six assists) and 45 shots on net over that stretch. Draisaitl picked up two assists and five shots in three outings versus the Stars during the regular season.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Evan Bouchard, EDM at DAL ($8,800): Bouchard has been held without a point in just two of 12 games this postseason. He has amassed five markers and 15 assists during that span. Bouchard has also been credited with 40 shots and 20 blocks during the 2024 playoffs. He leads all blueliners in scoring and has eight power-play points (one goal, seven assists) heading into Thursday night's action.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. EDM ($8,400): Johnston has netted a team-leading seven goals this postseason and has 11 points in 13 games. He didn't register a point in four of six games during Dallas' second-round series against Colorado, but he has plenty of bounce-back appeal versus the Oilers. The 21-year-old forward has three goals and five points in six career regular-season outings against Edmonton.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. EDM ($8,200): Heiskanen has been a valuable contributor for the Stars during the playoffs. He has registered five tallies and 13 points through 13 outings while collecting 29 blocked shots and 34 shots on goal. Even though his five-game point spree was snapped in last Friday's series-clinching win over Colorado, Heiskanen still put up four shots and three blocks. He also notched three helpers and seven shots in three games against Edmonton during the 2023-24 campaign.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. EDM ($8,000): Robertson hasn't scored a goal in his past eight appearances but has seven assists and 10 shots over that stretch. He is bound to find the back of the net again soon. The 24-year-old winger has accumulated four goals and 11 points in nine career regular-season contests versus the Oilers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at DAL ($7,600): Nugent-Hopkins has plenty of bang for the buck upside after finishing the second round with a pair of multi-point performances. He generated two goals and three helpers during that stretch. Nugent-Hopkins has produced four tallies and 16 points in 12 outings this postseason. He chipped in two assists and five shots in three appearances versus Dallas during the 2023-24 regular season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.