NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday features 12 NHL games, including seven in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, three starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs. Chicago), New Jersey (vs. Montreal), Minnesota (at San Jose), Carolina (vs. Pittsburgh) and Tampa Bay (vs. Philadelphia) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Canadiens-Devils, Penguins-Hurricanes and Avalanche-Jets is 6.5 goals, while the Flames-Bruins and Canucks-Kings contests are at the lower end of the spectrum at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. BUF ($8,200): Shesterkin has won his last two outings, stopping 75 out of 78 shots. He has won six of his nine starts this season with a 2.22 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Shesterkin has been superb versus Buffalo, sporting a 9-1-2 record with a 1.97 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 12 appearances.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at OTT ($7,400): Sorokin is coming off a 32-save effort in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh. He has a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage through eight contests this campaign. Sorokin has stopped 133 of the 141 shots he has faced en route to winning three of his last four starts against the Senators.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. NSH ($8,400): Reinhart has five goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He has earned at least one point in 11 out of 13 appearances this season while securing seven multi-point efforts.

Mark Scheifele, WPG vs. COL ($6,800): Scheifele has contributed two goals and five assists during his five-game point spree. He has 13 shots and three power-play helpers over that stretch. Scheifele has provided 12 goals, 38 points and 78 shots in 35 appearances versus the Avalanche.

Martin Necas, CAR vs. PIT ($6,600): Necas is riding a seven-game point streak going into Thursday night's action, compiling six goals, 11 assists and 21 shots. He has six multi-point performances during that span, including each of the last four contests.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. CHI ($6,200): Robertson has been productive this season but hasn't had a breakout performance yet. He has one goal, an assist and 15 shots across his past five games. Robertson has plenty of bang for the buck upside versus Chicago on Thursday. He has nine goals, 64 shots and 22 points in 20 games against the Blackhawks.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild at Sharks

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,400), Marco Rossi (C - $4,700), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,200)

Kaprizov is a great bounce-back candidate after two straight games without a point. He has 10 goals and 18 points across 16 contests versus the Sharks. Kaprizov has amassed seven goals, 21 points and 33 shots through 12 outings this season. Rossi has three goals, seven helpers and 18 shots in his last 11 appearances. Zuccarello had three goals, five assists and 15 shots in seven games before going two outings without a point. He has nine goals, 26 points and 48 shots over 29 contests against the Sharks.

The top line of the Wild should get back on track in Thursday's game, and Kaprizov is a solid player to build a lineup around. San Jose has allowed the fifth-most goals per game (3.57) and shots per game (33.1) in 2024-25.

Devils vs. Canadiens

Nico Hischier (C - $7,100), Timo Meier (W - $6,300), Dawson Mercer (W - $3,600)

Hischier has accounted for seven goals and four assists in his last eight outings. Meier has four goals, 10 points and 22 shots across his past nine matches. Mercer has collected one goal, four helpers and seven shots in four games entering Thursday's matchup.

The top line of the Devils has the potential to be a great value play on Thursday. Montreal has surrendered the second-most goals against (4.00) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. COL ($5,800): Morrissey has provided one goal, eight helpers, 12 shots, 10 blocked shots and five power-play points (one goal, four assists) in his last six outings. He has four goals and 18 points in 25 meetings versus Colorado, including two markers, five assists and three shots in three games last season.

Bowen Byram, BUF at NYR ($3,300): Byram has supplied three goals, two assists, 11 shots and one block in his last five appearances. He could be a great bang-for-the-buck option if his offensive surge continues.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.