NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14

Tuesday has 13 games scheduled, including eight in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, three starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and two beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Washington (vs. Anaheim), Detroit (vs. San Jose), Colorado (vs. NY Rangers), Utah (vs. Montreal) and Winnipeg (vs. Vancouver) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for Sharks-Red Wings, Kraken-Penguins and Flyers-Blue Jackets is 6.5 goals. The Panthers-Devils contest anticipates 6.0 goals, while the rest of the games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, VGK at NSH ($7,800): Samsonov's six-game winning streak ended in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers, but the Vegas netminder held the opposition to two goals or fewer for his seventh straight outing. Nashville has scored three goals in two losses going into Tuesday's action. Samsonov has a 3-0-1 record with a 1.73 GAA and a .927 save percentage in four previous meetings with the Predators.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at BOS ($7,500): Vasilevskiy has won eight of his last 13 appearances, stopping 330 out of 357 shots. He has allowed two goals or fewer in nine outings during that stretch. Vasilevskiy has won his past three starts against Boston, surrendering only four goals on 90 shots.

Leevi Merilainen, OTT at NYI ($7,300): Merilainen turned aside 53 out of 55 shots en route to winning his last two appearances. He blanked Pittsburgh on Saturday with 29 stops for his first NHL shutout and made 24 saves in a 3-2 triumph over Dallas on Sunday. Merilainen offers considerable value-play potential if his hot play continues.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nikita Kucherov, TBL at BOS ($9,600): Kucherov has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. He has two power-play helpers and 18 shots during that span. Kucherov has three goals and 12 points in his past nine meetings with Boston.

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. SEA ($7,000): Rakell has generated five goals on 20 shots and two assists in six outings going into Tuesday night's action. He collected two helpers and six shots in two games versus Seattle last season.

Patrick Kane, DET vs. SJS ($5,100): Kane amassed five goals and eight helpers across his seven-game point spree. He has seven power-play points (three goals, four assists) and 19 shots over that stretch.

Luca Del Bel Belluz, CBJ vs. PHI ($2,700): Del Bel Belluz has one goal on three shots and two assists in two games since being recalled from the minors. He has been filling a middle-six role and seeing time on the second power-play unit. Del Bel Belluz has plenty of bang for the buck upside if he remains on the scoresheet.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Sharks

Dylan Larkin (C - $6,900), Lucas Raymond (W - $5,900), Marco Kasper (W - $2,600)

Larkin has accounted for six goals (four on the power play), five assists (three on the power play) and 34 shots in his past eight appearances. Raymond has four goals and nine helpers in eight contests going into Tuesday's slate. He has 18 shots and eight points (three goals, five assists) with the man advantage during that stretch. Kasper has two goals and two assists in consecutive multi-point efforts entering Tuesday's action.

Detroit's top line has been firing on all cylinders, and the trio should remain hot versus the Sharks on Tuesday. San Jose has allowed the fifth-most goals (3.42) and the most shots per game (32.3) in 2024-25. The Red Wings rank second with a 28.6 percent power-play rate, and the Sharks sit 21st on the penalty kill.

Capitals vs. Ducks

Alex Ovechkin (W - $8,900), Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $4,000), Aliaksei Protas (W - $4,200)

Ovechkin ended his three-game pointless skid with one goal and one assist versus Nashville on Saturday. He has five goals on 36 shots and seven points in nine games since returning to the lineup from a fractured fibula. Dubois has two goals on 14 shots and four assists in his last seven appearances. Protas has generated seven goals, 10 points and 20 shots across his past 12 matches.

Washington's newly formed top line has plenty of upside and affordable cap hits for Tuesday's slate. Anaheim has permitted the second-most shots per game (32) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, MTL at UTA ($4,200): Hutson has one goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. He has three power-play helpers, six shots and five blocks over that span.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. CGY ($4,100): Faulk has one goal, six assists, 10 shots and five blocks in his last six appearances. He has three helpers, four shots and four blocks since returning from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

