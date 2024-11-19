NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has seven games, including two games at 7:00 p.m. ET, three getting underway in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET slot, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and one puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Chicago (vs. Anaheim), Minnesota (at St. Louis), Tampa Bay (at Pittsburgh) and Edmonton (at Ottawa) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Oilers-Senators and Lightning-Penguins matchups is 6.5 goals while the rest of the contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. NYI ($7,900): Wolf has won three of his last four starts, surrendering only seven goals on 120 shots. He has won two straight outings and earned his first NHL shutout with a 29-save showing against Nashville last Friday.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at VAN ($7,600): Following consecutive sub-par performances, Shesterkin got back on track with a 25-save effort in a 3-2 win over San Jose last Thursday. He has won seven of his 12 starts in 2024-25 while posting a 3-1-0 record, 1.76 GAA and .948 save percentage in four road outings.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. EDM ($6,300): Stutzle has five assists and seven points in his last seven outings. He has 14 shots and two power-play helpers during that span. Stutzle has generated four goals and three assists across his past six appearances versus Edmonton.

Elias Pettersson, VAN vs. NYR ($5,900): Pettersson has lit the lamp five times in seven games going into Tuesday night's action. He has two assists, four power-play points (three goals, one assist) and 23 shots during that stretch. Pettersson has four goals, 12 points and 23 shots in 10 contests versus the Rangers.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY vs. NYI ($3,800): Huberdeau has one goal, one assist and six shots in four games heading into Tuesday's matchup. Still, he has the potential to be a great value option due to his previous success versus the Islanders. Huberdeau has six goals and 23 points in 27 appearances against New York, including one goal and four helpers in his last four outings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Penguins

Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,400), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,500), Brayden Point (C - $6,500)

Kucherov has amassed three goals and nine assists during his seven-game point spree. He has four power-play helpers and 28 shots during that period. Guentzel has two goals on six shots and two assists in consecutive multi-point efforts. Point had four goals and seven points in five outings before missing four games with a lower-body injury. He could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday versus Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay's top line is expected to be reunited on Tuesday night, which could pose a challenge for the Penguins. Pittsburgh has surrendered a league-high 3.90 goals per game and the third-most shots per game (32.8) this season.

Wild at Blues

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,600), Matt Boldy (W - 7,700), Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $6,200)

Kaprizov has collected four goals and six assists during his five-game point streak. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and 21 shots over that period. Boldy has notched four goals, 17 shots and one helper in his last five appearances. He has two goals and one assist over his three-game point spree. Eriksson Ek should be back in the lineup after missing one match because of a lower-body injury.

Minnesota's first line requires a hefty salary investment, but Kaprizov and Boldy possess plenty of offensive upside. St. Louis has allowed the seventh-most goals per game (3.42).

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TBL at PIT ($7,000): Hedman has failed to pick up at least one point on only one occasion over his last seven outings, compiling two goals, six helpers, 16 shots, five power-play points (one goal, four assists) and 11 blocked shots. He contributed six assists and seven shots in three meetings against Pittsburgh last season.

Olen Zellweger, ANA at CHI ($4,000): Zellweger has produced two goals, two assists, five shots and four blocks over his last two games. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside due to his category coverage and red-hot play on the scoresheet.

