NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. Buffalo hosts Nashville, Vancouver travels to Dallas, Colorado entertains St. Louis and Utah is home to Columbus. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. STL ($8,000): Blackwood has been solid since joining the Avs last month going 10-5-2 with a 2.28 GAA and .918 save percentage. He gave up five goals versus the Blues on Opening Night when with the Sharks, though he has a much better team in front of him now.

Juuse Saros, NAS at BUF ($7,500): Saros hasn't played particular well across his last three starts, but will look to turn it around Friday against a Sabres side he beat twice last season.

VALUE PLAYS

Jiri Kulich, BUF vs. NSH ($5,000): Kulich is primed to be a significant part of Buffalo's future after being selected 28th in 2022. His stats have significantly increased since moving up to the top line alongside Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka as he's notched two goals, three assists and 12 shots across his last four outings.

Gustav Nyquist, NSH at BUF ($4,700): Nyquist enjoyed a career year last season with 23 goals and 52 assists. He's struggled so far, but has found the back of the net from two of his last three appearances.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Canucks

Jason Robertson (W - $7,200), Evgenii Dadonov (W - $5,500), Wyatt Johnston (C - $7,100)

The Stars are led by the Robertson-Johnston duo, who are second and third in Dallas scoring with 44 and 42 points. Johnston has registered four goals and eight assists in his last eight games - including a hat-trick Thursday - while Robertson has produced eight goals and eight assists from his last 12. Dadonov has supplied four points over his last three to give him 27 overall.

Avalanche vs. Blues

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,100), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,900), Martin Necas (W - $8,000)

MacKinnon leads the league with 78 points. Necas, who was dealt to Colorado last week as part of the deal for Mikko Rantanen, is tied for 11th in scoring at 59 and has posted four assists in his last two matchups. Lehkonen recently returned to the top line in practice after logging plenty of previous experience with MacKinnon and has tallied goals in each of his last three.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. NAS ($6,500): Dahlin has yet to score in 12 games since the start of 2025, though he's still managed nine assists with 35 points overall.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTAH vs. CLS ($6,000): Sergachev returned to action Wednesday and picked up a power-play goal. He's posted 31 points on the campaign, with 13 of those coming on the man-advantage.

