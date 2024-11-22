NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games on Friday's NHL slate. Pittsburgh travels to Winnipeg while Anaheim hosts Buffalo. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. BUF ($7,700): Dostal was the undisputed No. 1 goaltender with the Ducks the first month of the season as John Gibson was recovering from an appendectomy. The duo have shared the net over the last six games, with Dostal's turn coming again Friday. He's done well overall with a 2.69 GAA and .924 save percentage and turned aside 34 shots during his last appearance to beat Dallas on Monday.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. PIT ($8,200): Connor Hellebuyck is enjoying another outstanding season going 13-2-0 with three shutouts, 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage. He won the Vezina Trophy last season and is the early favorite to repeat. Hellebuyck should have a favorable matchup against the Penguins, who rank 23rd in scoring despite Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin up front.

VALUE PLAYS

John-Jason Peterka, BUF at ANA ($5,800): Peterka saw his six-game point streak end Wednesday. The talented 22-year-old has fit in nicely on the top line with Tage Thompson (when healthy) and Alex Tuch. Peterka is up to seven goals and nine assists on the season.

Brett Leason, ANA vs. BUF ($3,400): Leason had been a healthy scratch for multiple matchups, but has been on a tear with a pair of goals and five assists from the last five outings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Penguins

Kyle Connor (W - $8,400), Mark Scheifele (C - $7,200), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,600)

The Jets' top trio has been one of the best in the league. Scheifele and Connor have led the way with 12 goals and 12 assists while Vilardi is at seven and eight. They all participate on the first power play, where they've combined for 20 points.

Ducks vs. Sabres

Trevor Zegras (W - $4,500), Leo Carlsson (C - $4,900), Alex Killorn (W - $3,900)

If you choose to go with the aforementioned unit, taking the Ducks' lead line as your second option makes a lot of sense. Zegras is off to a subpar start with two goals and four assists, but appears to be coming out of his slump with three points from his last three games. The Ducks are quite high on Carlsson, who was selected second overall in 2023. He's produced six goals and four assists, including the winner Tuesday over Chicago. Killorn is the wily veteran of the group at eight points, though has been hot of late with points in four straight.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at ANA ($6,700): Dahlin is riding a seven-game point streak where he's racked up four goals and six assists. He's also found the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11 appearances.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. PIT ($6,400): Morrissey is one of the top DFS blueliners with 19 points in 19 games following campaigns of 76 and 69. He also quarterbacks Winnipeg's top man-advantage, where he's already supplied a goal and seven helpers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.